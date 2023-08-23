3 most hated characters in Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon is often considered one of the best TV sitcoms in recent years. Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, it serves as a spinoff for the hit show, The Big Bang Theory. Even though fans collectively agreed that the show has several likable characters, some of them received criticism for various reasons.

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as Sheldon Lee Cooper, Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr., Montana Jordan as George Marshall "Georgie" Cooper Jr., Raegan Revord as Melissa "Missy" Cooper, Annie Potts as Constance "Connie" Tucker, Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff Difford, and Emily Osment as Amanda "Mandy" McAllister.

Young Sheldon on CBS: Which characters do fans dislike?

1) Meemaw/Constance "Connie" Tucker

Even though Annie Potts's portrayal of Sheldon's maternal grandmother is nothing less than epic, fans have noticed her questionable attitude towards Sheldon's older brother, Georgie.

Since Georgie is Connie's first grandchild, fans thought that the two would share a wholesome relationship. However, for some reason, it always feels like the grandmother bullies her eldest grandchild. Connie seems to hold some sort of grudge against Georgie and it is not just annoying but at times, infuriating. Fans have also noticed her favoring Sheldon and his sister Missy over the eldest.

2) Sheldon Cooper

Yes, Sheldon is a genius and a freak of nature, but that does not change the fact that he is extremely self-centered. Attending high school at the age of 9, being a master in science, dance, and singing has turned him into someone who only thinks of themselves.

He even lacks social skills which puts him in a compromising position in almost every episode. He fails to convey to people his skills and abilities and constantly comes off as obnoxious and annoying. However, the fault is not completely his since the show takes place in the 1980-90s and belongs to a middle-class family with a super religious mother.

3) Mary Cooper

Mary shares some similar traits with her mother Connie when it comes to treating the children. Just like his Meemaw, Sheldon gets treated like a God by his mother. While it is normal for someone like him to receive extra care and attention from his family, at times it gets annoying.

Of course, Mary loves all her children but fans have noticed how she treats Missy and Georgie like afterthoughts compared to her youngest.

Young Sheldon synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Young Sheldon reads,

"For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naive Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him."

It further states,

"His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son. For 12 years on "The Big Bang Theory," audiences came to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper."

Young Sheldon debuted on September 25, 2017 and has so far completed six seasons, with a seventh in the works. Every episode lasts between 18 and 21 minutes.