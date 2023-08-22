Young Sheldon Cast: Ages in real-life, relationship & partners, and more

The CBS sitcom, Young Sheldon, has garnered widespread acclaim for the portrayal of the early years of the character Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory. The spin-off prequel to the latter features Iain Armitage as the child prodigy to Jim Parsons' award-winning role.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, Young Sheldon features an exceptional ensemble cast. While The Big Bang Theory has a stellar cast including names like Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, and Mayim Bialik, the prequel too has a brilliant cast with names like Zoe Perry and Annie Potts, among others.

Young Sheldon cast age, relationships, and work explored

1) Montana Jordan

Age: 20 (March 8, 2003)

Partner: Jenna Weeks

Texas-born Montana Jordan is popular for his role as Georgie Cooper, Sheldon's older brother in Young Sheldon. Montana has been nominated as Best Performance in a TV Series – Supporting Teen Actor at the 39th Young Artist Awards.

Jordan has previously appeared opposite Josh Brolin in The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.

2) Zoe Perry

Age: 39 (September 26, 1983)

Partner: Gab Taraboulsy

The American actress who plays the role of Mary Cooper in Young Sheldon is the real-life daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who plays the role of Mary in The Big Bang Theory. Zoe has also played the younger version of her mother in Roseanne following which she participated in school plays and theatre at University.

She was also featured in Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and No Pay, Nudity.

3) Lance Barber

Age: 50 (June 29, 1973)

Partner: Aliza

Lance Barber, who plays the role of George Cooper Sr. in the show, has been in the television and film industry for over two decades. His work includes The Comeback (2005-2014) and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2010-2018).

Barber will be appearing in Charlie Day's Fool's Paradise.

4) Annie Potts

Age: 70 (October 28, 1952)

Partner: James Hayman

Annie Potts is one of the most experienced actors in the cast and plays the role of Sheldon's grandmother who he affectionately calls MeeMaw.

She received a Golden Globe nomination for her debut film Corvette Summer (1978). Potts has gone on to feature in Designing Women (1986–1993), Any Day Now (1998–2002), and Ghostbusters.

5) Matt Hobby

Age: 38 (January 18, 1985)

Partner: Mary Grill

American actor and comedian, Matt Hobby appeared in the HBO crime drama Boardwalk Empire as Philip. He plays the role of Pastor Jeff Difford in Young Sheldon and his wife, Mary Grill, also makes an appearance in the show as Difford's new wife.

6) Emily Osment

Age: 31 (March 10, 1992)

Partner: Jack Anthony

Emily Osment began her career in Hollywood as a child actor in Hannah Montana (2006–2011) and the Spy Kids movies. She has worked as a voice actor for Ruth Cochamer in Family Guy (2012-2021).

She plays the role of Mandy McAllister, Sheldon's elder brother's love interest and later baby mama.

7) Wallace Shawn

Age: 79 (November 12, 1943)

Partner: Deborah Eisenberg

Actor, playwright, and essayist Wallace Michael Shawn is known for his roles in My Dinner with Andre (1981), Clueless (1995), and Marriage Story (2019). Shawn plays John Sturgis, the physics professor, in Young Sheldon.

He lives with his long-term friend and partner Deborah Eisenberg.

8) Ed Begley

Age: 73 (September 16, 1949)

Partner: Rachelle Carson

Ed Begley's role as Dr. Victor Ehrlich in St. Elsewhere (1982–1988) earned him six Primetime Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award nomination. He has also appeared in Arrested Development (2005–2019), and Better Call Saul (2016–2022). He appears as Dr. Grant Linkletter in Young Sheldon (2019–present).

9) Melissa Peterman

Expand Tweet

Age: 52 (July 1, 1971)

Partner: John Brady

Melissa Peterman, the American comedian, and actor, plays Brenda Sparks in Young Sheldon. She has worked in Reba (2001-2007), The Singing Bee (2009-2012), and was a judge on Miss USA in 2014.

10) Craig T. Nelson

Age: 79 (April 4, 1944)

Partner: Doria Cook

Craig Theodore Nelson plays Dale Ballard in Young Sheldon. He has appeared in All The Right Moves (1983), The District (2000–2004), and Parenthood (2010-2015). He voiced the character of Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible in The Incredibles.

Young Sheldon is led by 15-year-old Ian Armitage who plays the role of Sheldon. Ian is known for his role in the American drama series Big Little Lies as Shailene Woodley's son Ziggy.

Season 7 is expected to release in the fall of 2024 as the filming has been delayed due to the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood.