In October 2020, Justin Blake and Britney were arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Alexander Dashiell Jackson. The departed's decomposed body was recovered from a ditch in Morgan County, Jacksonville, in September 2019. His autopsy revealed that Jackson was fatally shot in the head. Neighbors had been suspicious because they heard gunshots a few days prior to his corpse's discovery.

It took about 13 months for the authorities to collect information and evidence against the suspects. Justin Blake and Britney Overton's cellphone records and private social media interactions made the cops certain that the duo was somehow involved in the case.

As per the evidence, Jackson was shot, Blake tried to steal his rented car, and Overton was an accomplice to murder.

To learn about Alexander Dashiell Jackson's murder case in detail, tune into Snapped: Killer Couples this Sunday, August 6, 2023, on Oxygen at 6 pm ET.

Alexander Dashiell Jackson was only 23 at the time of his death

1) Discovery of the corpse

Rich Nye @RichNye13 BREAKING: Justin Blake received a 61 year sentence for the September 2019 murder & robbery of Alex Jackson along Mann Road in Morgan County. Britney Overton is also charged with the murder & goes on trial May 10. Blake has 544 days credit for time served. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/KwSb3P9wFS

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, a neighbor discovered Jackson's rotting body in the 11000 block of Mann Road on Sept. 13, 2019. According to Det. Sgt. Mark Anderson from the county sheriff's office, neighbors heard gunshots in the early hours of September 9, 2019. However, they did not inform the authorities about it because gunshots were not uncommon in that area.

Alexander Dashiell Jackson's body remained in the ditch for the next four days. The corpse had decomposed so much that dental records were required to make a positive identification.

2) Identifying the cause of death

Rich Nye @RichNye13 Justin Blake is serving a 61 year sentence after a jury found him guilty in February of Alex Jackson’s murder. pic.twitter.com/DnkOlW7XeP

Alexander Dashiell Jackson's autopsy revealed that he was killed by a single gunshot to the temple. The authorities had also discovered blood on trees and rocks where his body was retrieved. Six shell casings from a Glock 9mm handgun had also been discovered.

An excess of 13 months were spent conducting interviews, acquiring search warrants, cellphone records, and other pieces of evidence. The police finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel after checking the private social media conversations between Justin Blake and Britney Overton.

3) The arrest of Justin Blake and Britney Overton

Apparently, Blake had told his grandmother that he had killed a man and even showed her a news story about Jackson on Oct. 15, 2019.

Rich Nye @RichNye13 UPDATE: Britney Overton faces 10-30 year sentence in plea agreement for her role in 2019 shooting death of Alex Jackson on Mann Road in Morgan County. Overton pleaded guilty to robbery, murder charge dismissed. She testified against shooter Justin Blake. Overton sentencing June 9 pic.twitter.com/L13SXNAair

Indianapolis police discovered an abandoned blue Hyundai on September 12, 2019, a day prior to the discovery of the departed's corpse. This car was a rental used by Alexander Dashiell Jackson himself. A key that was recovered from the car had traces of Overton's DNA. Her private conversations even revealed that she had purchased a gun.

In February 2022, the Jacksonville Journal-Courier reported that Justin Blake was found guilty of murder and robbery. He was sentenced to 61 years in prison. He will only be eligible for parole once he has served 75% of his sentence.

Meanwhile, Britney Overton had pleaded guilty to robbery. Murder charges were dropped against her, but she was sentenced to 20 years in state prison.

Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples episode synopsis

The synopsis of the upcoming episode of the show, titled Britney Overton and Justin Blake, reads,

"When a young man is found shot to death in rural Indiana, the ensuing investigation delves into the dangers of online dating; authorities ultimately uncover a stunning betrayal fueled by a twisted romance."

The episode will release on Sunday, August 6, 2023, on Oxygen at 6 pm ET.