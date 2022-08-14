3 Never Have I Ever Season 3 spoilers that will startle you

Never Have I Ever, Netflix's current popular show, has dropped its third season on the streaming platform. Devi has returned, ready to navigate her teenage high school life as one of the nerdy kids. What adventures are in store for her?

After Devi and Paxton's romantic rekindling in season 2, which was a dream come true for Devi, a lot of drama is set to play out in season 3. Now that Devi is dating Paxton, will her social standing soar? Read on to learn more about it.

Never Have I Ever season 3 spoilers

Here are three interesting Never Have I Ever spoilers that fans of the show can look forward to in the new season.

1) Paxton breaks up with Devi in Never Have I Ever

BAN MINDY KAILING FROM HOLLYWOOD @pyaarlesshoe #daxton #neverhaveieverseason3 Season 3 of Never Have I Ever comes out in 2 hours and 52 minutes and while we wait let me remind you of the most iconic and historic kiss netflix and television has ever seen like there is no topping this #NeverHaveIEver Season 3 of Never Have I Ever comes out in 2 hours and 52 minutes and while we wait let me remind you of the most iconic and historic kiss netflix and television has ever seen like there is no topping this #NeverHaveIEver #daxton #neverhaveieverseason3 https://t.co/0cknqpEdW4

Although Devi and Paxton were exclusive and doing well, things soon started going downhill when Devi got insecure. After battling mean rumors about her being a s*ut and finding out secrets about Paxton from an anonymous texter, who turned out to be Haley, Paxton's ex-girlfriend, Devi became insecure. The lies Paxton told her about getting her as his perfect Valentine's match when he actually got Haley did not help Devi's perception of the relationship with Paxton either.

Devi became extremely insecure as a result of all of this. Following this, at a paintball match, Devi confronts Paxton about his lies and lashes out, which puts off Paxton. He breaks up with her, leaving her in tears.

2) Nirdesh turns out to be nothing like Devi imagined

After being caught sneaking out of her room on Navaratri to attend a party, Devi is initially grounded by Nalini. But then she changes her mind and lets her daughter go to the party, but on one condition. Devi has to take Nirdesh, Nalini's new friend's son, to the party with her. Devi was convinced that Nirdesh would be another nerdy, awkward teenager who would only hold her down at the party. Nevertheless, Devi agreed to let Nirdesh tag along.

But at the party, Devi's mind is completely blown when Nirdesh walks into the room. He looks handsome, smart, and not even a bit nerdy. After getting to know him, Devi realizes that he is actually a really cool person. By the end of the night, Devi ends up leaving the party with a huge crush on Nirdesh.

3) Rhyah warns her son

Levi🧸 @whisktheegg just as i was typing this rhyah called devi problematic and told her son to break up with her goodbye i was just starting to like her just as i was typing this rhyah called devi problematic and told her son to break up with her goodbye i was just starting to like her https://t.co/3D42QDqlXT

Nirdesh and Devi hit it off right away, and before long, the two of them were dating, and Devi appeared to have moved on from Paxton. But things don't seem to be working out in Devi's favor this season when it comes to romantic entanglements. Initially, Devi thought that Nalini and Rhyah were cool with Nirdesh and her dating. But all that changes when Rhyah finds Devi having a breakdown before her big orchestra event.

Having lost her father at the same event a year ago, Devi was experiencing grief. Rhyah comforted her, but it turns out she did not have Devi's wellbeing on her mind. At the end of the event, Rhyah forbids her son Nirdesh from dating Devi because she felt that Devi would only pull him down. At his mother's insistence, Nirdesh decides to ghost Devi.

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is now available on Netflix.

