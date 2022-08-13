Never Have I Ever season 3 episode 4 recap: Is there new romance brewing? 

Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever kicked off season 3 on a happy note with Devi and Paxton getting together. However, it did not take long for their relationship to go downhill as Devi grew insecure over Haley and Paxton's rekindled friendship.

Episode 3 of Never Have I Ever saw Paxton break up with Devi because she was getting too insecure in their relationship and constantly doubting it. After what seemed like a sad ending, episode 3 picked up with Devi healing from her breakup and moving on to better things, or at least trying to.

Will Devi go to the party after her break up in Never Have I Ever?

Just when Devi thought that she could look at Paxton and smile at him without bursting into tears, she is hit with the news that Paxton has a new girlfriend. With Trent's birthday coming up, he asks Paxton and Eleanor to throw him a birthday party. Devi bails out of it with the excuse of Navaratri, when in reality she was not looking forward to seeing Paxton with his new girlfriend.

At home, Pati is gearing up for Navaratri celebrations and Devi has to stay and help with everything. Things don't go too smoothly there either, especially when Manish shows up and messes up the celebrations. Meanwhile, Eleanor is worried about Devi's reputation since people are missing her at the party and everyone believes that she is still broken up over Paxton.

To redeem her reputation, she tries to sneak out to the party but is caught by Nalini and dragged back to Navaratri celebrations. But Nalini soon changes her mind and lets Devi go, provided she takes Rhyah's son Nirdesh to the party with her. Reluctant at first, because Devi thought Nirdesh would be another geeky Indian, she agrees.

Can we expect a new romance coming up soon in Never Have I Ever?

At the party, Devi is stunned to find that Nirdesh is nothing like she imagined. He is cool, smart, and even handsome. Although the two start off on a rocky note where Nirdesh accuses Devi of racism and she defends herself, things mellow down between the two when Devi breaks down on seeing Paxton with his new blonde and smoking hot girlfriend, Phoebe. Nirdesh rushes off after Devi to make sure she is okay and finds her crying on the porch. The two talk and get to know each other, and they make a new start all over again. Nirdesh suggests that they go make Paxton jealous, and Devi is onboard with the idea.

Their plan works. The two go inside and take to the dance floor. On noticing Devi with another guy, Paxton looks crestfallen, especially when he was worried that Devi was broken up over their breakup. But it looks like things were quite the opposite. Devi is engrossed in dancing with Nirdsesh, and it looks like a new romance is brewing. On going home, Devi scribbles in her journal that her new crush was Nirdesh now.

Edited by Babylona Bora