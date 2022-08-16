3 new Adidas sneaker releases in September 2022

Adidas footwear silhouettes have been massively popular since their launch back in 1949. Founded by Adolf "Adi" Dassler, Adidas is a German sportswear company that has items ranging from football jerseys to racing originals.

Over the last 70 years, the label has reached new heights in the world of sports and fashion. The multinational footwear player's success can be attributed to the numerous silhouettes released by the label each week. The label has consistently introduced new colorways and new models, and there is always something new for brand enthusiasts and loyalists to look forward to.

Here's a rundown of the three upcoming sneaker releases from Adidas.

Top 3 upcoming Adidas sneakers releases in September 2022, which one can look forward to

1) Adidas x Parley for the Ocean Nizza sneakers

The German sportswear giant, Adidas, is continuing its collaboration with Parley for the Oceans, a non-profit environmental organization. The collaborative duo is releasing a 1975 Nizza silhouette. The official site describes the product as:

"Actions speak louder than words, which is why we teamed up with Parley for the Oceans to create an intentionally crafted and future focused version of the iconic Nizza sneaker. The laid-back vibe and effortless style of the '70s original are still intact."

The website also reveals that the sneakers are made in part from recycled materials and recycled ocean plastic. The Nizza Parley high top sneakers are launching as a part of the Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The silhouette has been reimagined with a retro beach aesthetic in mind, as it showcases the 1970s vintage aesthetic.

The Nizza Parley shoes in high-top silhouette are dressed in Cloud White / Cloud White / Off White colorway and will be available on the label's official e-commerce site on September 1, 2022, exclusively in men's sizes, for $140.

2) Bayern Munich x Adidas Ozelia sneakers

Bayern Munich-themed Ozelia sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adidas returned to its roots by teaming up with the German professional sports club FC Bayern Munich to redesign the Ozelia sneakers in team-inspired colors. Ozelia sneakers are dressed in black and red to match the team's colors and the recently released 2022/23 third Champions League jersey kit.

The site describes the product as:

"Your FC Bayern pride is obvious everywhere from the stands to the sidewalks, thanks to colours pulled from their alternate team kit. While the semi-translucent sole amps up your look, Adiprene cushioning feels plush and soft. So you can get out there, with your club by your side."

The upper of the sneakers is made of neoprene material panels that are clad in core black. The red accents further pay homage to the German soccer team, with multiple piping and linings throughout the sneaker.

Ozelia sneakers are scheduled to be released on the official e-commerce site of the label in the UK and select stores on September 2, 2022, at a retail price of £90 (approx $110).

3) Adidas NMD_V3 Solar Yellow

The Adidas originals label introduced the NMD silhouette back in 2015. The brand is now introducing a new silhouette, as well as the third edition of the silhouette for global youth with a rebellious mindset.

The site describes the product as:

"Go ahead and check all the boxes with these adidas NMD_V3 Shoes. Breathable. Comfortable. Made with recycled materials. That's a yes to all three. Plus there's the style, like the perforated details, which is also where that breathability comes in."

NMD V3 retains its overall design identity while offering a number of upgrades. The all-new sneakers are made with a re-engineered mesh upper for increased breathability. They are made of 50% recycled plastic waste, with a solid tonal solar yellow hue running across the mudguards and into the quarters.

To complete the look, the shoe has a translucent black 3-stripe layer over the perforations. The shoe upper is made up of at least 50% parley ocean plastic, reimagined plastic waste, and the other 50% is recycled polyester.

The Solar Yellow colorway is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of the three stripe label on September 14, 2022 for a retail price of $160.

