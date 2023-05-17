3 things to know about serial killer James Dale Ritchie

In November 2016, a police officer's chance encounter with James Dale Ritchie on a street in Anchorage, Alaska, while reporting to a theft complaint resulted in heavy gunfire and the death of a notorious serial killer. Ritchie who first opened fire on the officer was met with retaliation and was shot dead on site. His firearm later linked him to five unsolved killings from earlier that year.

The weapon was reportedly used in the killings of Jason Netter Sr., Brianna Foisy, Bryant De Husson, Kevin Schuyler Turner, and Treyveon-Kindell Thompson which occurred earlier in 2016. Detectives failed to establish a murder motive and stated that any explanation behind the murders died with the serial killer.

An upcoming episode of ID's See No Evil titled Alaska Serial Killer will chronicle the murders committed by James Dale Ritchie, who connected to five unsolved homicide after he was fatally shot by police during a shootout. The synopsis reads:

"Brianna Foisy, 21, and Jason Netter, 41, are killed on an Alaskan bike path in 2016; it's a crime that baffles police, until similar murders begin to happen; police follow clues in a shocking murder to track the killer."

The all-new episode airs on the channel this Wednesday, May 17, at 9:00 pm ET.

James Dale Ritchie: Three things to know about the now-deceased Alaska serial killer

1) Ritchie was pronounced dead at the scene after the shootout with Anchorage police officers

James Dale Ritchie reportedly opened fire of Anchorage police Officer Arn Salao, who was responding to a theft complaint in mid-November 2016 when he spotted 40-year-old Ritchie walking down a city street. Salao allegedly pulled up next to him asking questions about the theft which he initially refused to answer before turning and firing multiple shots at the officer.

According to reports, Officer Salao then physically fought him off to defend himself before shooting at him until another cop who happened to be nearby got on the scene and started returning fire. Both officers together rained bullets on Ritchie, killing him at the scene.

2) James Dale Ritchie's weapon was linked to at least five unsolved killings

Ritchie's Colt Python.357 Magnum revolver was subjected to ballistics testing following the shootout incident. Tests then linked the weapon to a trail of murders that had alarmed Anchorage, Alaska, in the months prior to the chance encounter he had with the police.

The weapon, which Ritchie allegedly used while shooting at Officer Salao was connected to five unsolved murders that year that involved Jason Netter Sr., Brianna Foisy, Bryant De Husson, Kevin Schuyler Turner, and Treyveon-Kindell Thompson.

According to The Cinemaholic, after Ritchie's death and the discovery around his firearm, authorities began investigating his case and found that he owned the weapon since before the first killings occurred in the beginning of July 2016. Moreover, it was that same year that he had returned to Achorage after a brief stay in West Virginia and was involved in drugs and burglaries at one point.

3) Ritchie killed all his victims around mid 2016 along bicycle trails and parks

The first of Anchorage serial killer James Dale Ritchie's victims were Jason Netter, 41, and Brianna Foisy, 20, whose bodies were discovered on the Ship Creek Trail on July 3, 2016. Netter was a father of two with a history of criminal activity mostly involving drugs, while Foisy was a homeless drug addict. His pistol was linked to the July 29 murder of Treyveon-Kindell Thompson, who was found shot multiple times on the side of a residential street.

Over a month after the first double murders, Kevin Schuyler Turner, 34, and Bryant De Husson, 25, were found close to a bike track at Valley of the Moon Park on August 28. DeHusson was known for his involvement in environmental and social action circles and also for openly identifying as a "two-spirit" person while Turner struggled with mental illnesses.

See No Evil on ID will further delve into the life and death of Anchorage serial killer James Dale Ritchie.

