4 best football boots worn by Luka Modric

Luka Modric is a Croatian footballer who began his career in his hometown, Dinamo Zagreb, in 2002. Six years later, he joined Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur before joining La Liga giants Real Madrid CF in 2012 for a fee of 30 million euros.

He assisted them in winning La Decima and was named in the Champions League team of the season in 2013/14 before repeating the feat three times in the Champions Leagues he won. At Real Madrid, he has won 17 major trophies till date.

In 2015, he became the first Croatian player to be named to the FIFA FIFPro World XI, a position he held until 2019, and the UEFA Team of the Year from 2016 to 2018.

Moreover, he also won the La Liga Award for "Best Midfielder" for the second time in 2016 and the UEFA Club Football Award for "Best Midfielder" in 2017 and 2018.

A part of Luka Modric's victories in his football career can be attributed to the football cleats he has worn over the years, which provided him with the necessary support to begin his journey.

On that note, here are four popular football boots worn by Luka Modric that became a hit in the football and sneaker scene.

The Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 and three other football boots worn by Luka Modric

1) Nike Mercurial Vapor PE "Modric" boots

Nike honored Croatian midfielder Luka Modric with a commemorative boot, the Mercurial Vapor PE "Modric," following his Best Footballer award in 2018.

Luka Modric's victory followed a successful season in which he led Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League title and captained Croatia to the World Cup final. It was also the first time in ten years that Cristiano Ronaldo (who finished second this year) or Lionel Messi had not received the Best Male Player award.

The full multi-chrome upper of the boot shines with an iridescent finish. Moreover, Ultralight plates under the forefoot and heel of the Mercurial Vapor are crafted for comfort and stability.

2) NIKE Mercurial 'GOLDEN TOUCH'

Nike released a special edition of Mercurial Superfly VI Elite and Mercurial Vapor XII titled "Golden Touch" and brushed chrome to the max in shining silver to commemorate Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe's accomplishments at the 2018 Ballon d'Or awards.

The boots feature a thumb graphic design that encompasses the entire upper and shines especially brightly in the black swoosh. The rest of the design contradicts the title, being introduced in 'Pure Platinum' from start to finish, with a fingerprint layout on the heel and the Mercurial 'M', which in this case, might stand for Modric.

3) Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy FG

The game's cleat is the Nike Mercurial. Nike's speed-oriented cleat was completely revamped in 2022. The result was an unrivaled product in almost every aspect. Modric signed these cleats during a signing session in Madrid.

Nike has implemented their renowned sneaker and running shoe technology, Air zoom, to the world's best soccer cleat. With a three-quarter length visible AirZoom pod constructed into the soleplate, it enables players to have the propulsion to make them faster when it counts the most.

Air zoom Mercurial is designed to be quicker and smoother in every way, giving players that extra bounce and velocity that will have them running on air.

4) Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 boots

The Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 boots were designed to commemorate Luka Modric's achievement of becoming Croatia's most capped player with 135 appearances.

Moreover, with his goal in a 1-0 win over Cyprus in a World Cup qualifier, Modric became Croatia's all-time leading scorer. In that game, he wore the Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 football boots that the company specially designed for him.

The personalized Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 football boots from Modric are white and red with black applications, inspired by the Croatian national team and its checkered kits. The upper and sole plate, which also feature a red/white checker design, make them distinctive.

