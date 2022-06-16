4 best thrillers like Chris Hemsworth's Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth will star in the upcoming Netflix thriller Spiderhead, along with actors Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. The science-fiction thriller is set in the future where a visionary doctor is conducting trials of an experimental drug that would be able to control human emotions to "save" humanity.

If the plot of Spiderhead sounds appealing to you, then we have some more movies with similar themes that you will probably love.

12 Monkeys and Dredd feature in the list of thriller movies similar to Spiderhead

1) The Platform

The Platform, 2014 (Image via Netflix)

The Platform is a Netflix original thriller from 2014 which explores the psychology of people stuck in a prison. The story is set in a tower-style prison where the food is sent from the top on a platform which descends through the many floors. As the platform descends, the food for the lower floors is insufficient. The film explores the psyche of the prisoners, which provides valuable insight into humans and the overall society.

A still from The Platform, 2014 (Image via Netflix)

The protagonist of the movie, Goreng, is there to get his diploma for doing six months in the facility. However, the reality of his situation is much more grave as the prisoners do not care of the ones below them. Instead of rationing the food so that everybody gets their share, they eat as much as they like. Along with cellmate Baharat, Goreng takes charge of rationing the food, with violence if need be.

The film critiques the institutions of capitalism, socialism and idealism. At the end, the message they declare against the administration is that there is kindness even in this situation. The Platform is a gripping watch and available on Netflix for streaming.

2) 12 Monkeys

12 Monkeys, 1995 (Image via Universal)

12 Monkeys is a 1995 sci-fi mystery thriller by Universal Pictures set in the future. It is the year 2035, and everybody needs to stay underground as the surface has become infested with a deadly virus. While society is living underground, the scientists have devised a time machine and sent a prisoner, James Cole, back in time to develop a cure for the virus in time, and prevent the tragedy from happening.

A still from 12 Monkeys, 1995 (Image via Universal)

The film follows Cole as he tries multiple times to go back in time and fulfil his mission. We can see a dystopian society trying fervently to prevent its fate, but is only faced with failure. 12 Monkeys follows Cole's journey through time as he tries to stop the virus outbreak from ever happening.

3) Dredd

Dredd, 2012 (Image via Lionsgate)

Dredd is set in a post-nuclear war wasteland that is the Cursed Earth in 2080. In this dystopic society of a megacity, numerous crimes take place on a daily basis. The only executioner of law are the Judges, who play the roles of judge, jury and executioner.

The film revolves around Cassandra Anderson, a powerful psychic, and Judge Dredd who are sent to investigate an illegal drug that has taken over the market. As they pursue the druglord Ma-Ma, they are faced with her forces as they climb the 200-storey building, Peach Tree, which is Ma-Ma's stronghold and the factory of the drugs they were investigating.

Dredd is a thrilling ride of action-packed sequences in a dystopian society of the future.

4) Minority Report

Minority Report, 2002 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Minority Report is a 2002 science fiction thriller by Steven Spielberg set in a 2054 society. The government is trying to reduce crime and have decided to employ the division of Precrime for preventing the crime from even happening. The system is based on a number of precogs as they call them, people who have precognitive abilities.

The state prevents predetermined crimes from happening but is unable to predict crimes of passion. The film follows as commanding officer Anderton is predicted to kill a man after 36 hours, and he runs to save himself from being convicted. He tries to figure out his situation and the truth of the matter. Minority Report explores a dystopian society where the state employs such harsh measures.

These sci-fi thrillers share similar themes and tropes as the upcoming Netflix thriller Spiderhead. Set in a dark, futuristic society, these films will appeal to anyone who loves thrillers. Spiderhead is set to release on June 17, 2022.

