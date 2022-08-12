4 chilling details about the Bianca Devins murder case

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

On July 14, 2019, a teenager named Bianca Devins was murdered by Brandon Clark, who then shared photos of her dead body on social media. The case sent shockwaves across the Utica community and generated massive media coverage.

A brief synopsis of the upcoming 48 Hours episode that focuses on the case, according to CBS News, reads:

''A young woman, who was popular on social media, was murdered in Utica, New York in 2019. Her killer posted the images of her body online -- where they soon went viral -- and sent them to the victim's family. Jericka Duncan for 48 Hours joined CBSN to discuss the disturbing case and why what happened in the aftermath has behavioral scientists and the intelligence community concerned.''

Before Saturday's episode, take a look at some of the most shocking details about the Bianca Devins murder case.

CBS 48 Hours: 4 shocking details about the Bianca Devins murder case

1) Bianca and Brandon met online

According to Rolling Stone magazine, 17-year-old Bianca Devins met Brandon Clark on social media in 2019. The two reportedly got along quite well but according to Devins' mother Kim, Bianca did not want to get in a relationship with him at the time.

The teenage girl also did complain to one of her friends about the ''creepy, obsessive'' messages that she'd received from Brandon.

2) Brandon's had a traumatic past

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray Brandon Clark, the beta male orbiter who murdered Bianca Michelle Devins has received a sentence of 25 years to life. He decapitated her and posted it on Instagram. Brandon Clark, the beta male orbiter who murdered Bianca Michelle Devins has received a sentence of 25 years to life. He decapitated her and posted it on Instagram. https://t.co/n993gmdCam

Brandon Clark, who was 21 at the time of the murder, had a deeply traumatic childhood. His father reportedly abused his mother, on instance even holding her hostage at knifepoint and was subsequently sent to prison.

His mother was later arrested on an unrelated charge, following which Clark was sent to foster care. His friends had mentioned that Clark displayed signs of obsessive behavior.

3) Nature of the crime

Rolling Stone @RollingStone Brandon Clark has pleaded guilty to the murder of Bianca Devins, the 17-year-old girl whose death went viral on social media last summer rol.st/31GqYCp Brandon Clark has pleaded guilty to the murder of Bianca Devins, the 17-year-old girl whose death went viral on social media last summer rol.st/31GqYCp https://t.co/ZJ15xYHq9h

Perhaps the most shocking thing about the case is the brutal nature of the crime. Clark and Devins went to attend a concert on July 13, 2019, where Devins met another friend of hers, with whom, according to police, she shared a kiss. This angered Clark, who later got involved in a heated argument with Devins.

On the morning of July 14, 2019, Bianca Devins' friends and family members were shocked to see images of her dead body on social media, posted by Clark.

Clark later called 911, spoke about a murder-suicide, and also shared his address. When the police arrived at the scene, they found him cutting his throat. They also found Devins' body at the location.

Clark, however, managed to survive and was able to stand trial.

4) Social media attack on Devins' family by online community

Antimone Layne @AntimoneLayne Brandon Clark was sentenced this morning to 25 years to life in prison: youtube.com/watch?v=EvvxfO… Brandon Clark was sentenced this morning to 25 years to life in prison: youtube.com/watch?v=EvvxfO… https://t.co/EUvHp9fisx

Photos of Bianca Devins' dead body went viral on social media, and soon, many users allegedly made memes out of the images. Several users sent those photos to Devins' family and blamed the teenage girl for her own death.

Devins' mother, Kim, told CBS News,

''It's horrifying ... to see people saying that … my baby, that she deserved such a cruel end to her life.''

Brandon Clark ultimately pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2020 and received a 25-years-to-life sentence in March 2021. He will not be eligible for parole until 2044.

The upcoming CBS 48 Hours episode will tell the story of Bianca Devins' murder and will be aired on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

