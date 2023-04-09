4 Chris Pratt hit films as The Super Mario Bros Movie promises big bucks at box office

The Super Mario Bros Movie featuring Chris Pratt is all the rage right now. Many people see this film as a blueprint for future video-game-based films. With massive success in the opening weekend itself and big numbers at the box office, Pratt is enjoying quite the success.

Not just that, but one of his biggest franchise films, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, from Marvel Cinematic Universe, is also set to appear on May 5, 2023. All in all, this year truly seems to be the year of Chris Pratt.

From Guardians of the Galaxy to Moneyball, Pratt has appeared in a number of blockbuster films over the years. Here are 4 of the top Chris Pratt hit films to watch if you want to appreciate his good work.

The Lego Movie and 3 other Chris Pratt hit films to watch right now if you want to catch up on his excellent craftsmanship

1) Moneyball (2011)

One cannot compile the top 4 hit films of Chris Pratt's career without the mention of Moneyball. He has always been able to shine in multi-star movies, even if that movie includes big names such as Brad Pitt and comedic genius Oscar nominee Jonah Hill.

Pratt plays the role of an A player and manages to bag some of the most brilliant scenes in the movie through his acting prowess.

Based on the book The Big Short by author Michael Lewis, the story follows a handicapped athletic manager Billy and a Yale graduate in Statistics, Peter Brand. These two unlikely forces come together to create a team based on statistical data and computer predictions.

This film is available on Netflix right now. So, audiences who are both fans of the sports drama genre and Chris Pratt will have a field day with this one.

2) Guardians of the Galaxy Franchise (2014)

This is also a multi-star movie and probably one of the biggest hit films of his career. He has distinguished himself through his finesse among a cast that includes names like Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, and Bradley Cooper. The film established him on the Hollywood horizon, and he never had to look back.

The plot follows Peter, who was abducted from Earth by aliens. In 2014, Peter stole an orb from the planet Moarg before escaping from there. Soon, he finds out powerful forces are after him, and he forms alliances with unlikely heroes to stop them and save the day.

The movie was an instant Chris Pratt hit film, and it has had many sequels since then. Peter's character, played by Chris Pratt and other Guardians, was so popular that they even had a crossover with the Avengers.

Chris Pratt thought the movie would be the first failure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with many news publications betting against it. However, the Guardians of the Galaxy ended up becoming one of his biggest hits and solidified Pratt's place as an actor in Hollywood.

The movie is now available on Disney+ Hotstar for streaming.

3) The Lego Movie (2014)

Who doesn't love Legos? Put that together with the goofiness of Chris Pratt, and you have one of the top Pratt hit films of all time. And why shouldn't it be? It has beautiful animation, a well-thought-out story, and excellent execution which make it one of the most enjoyable movies to watch.

It follows the story of an ordinary Lego construction worker, Emmet. It is prophesied that he is destined to save the Lego world and goes on an adventure to preserve his beloved world from the Lord Business, whose cruel plans are ominously close.

The movie was so successful that it even bagged an Oscar nomination. Pratt voiced the character of Emmet and did a fantastic job bringing him to life. In a cast that has Will Ferrell, Will Arnett, Elizabeth Banks, Jonah Hill, and the legend Morgan Freeman, he shines through on his own accord. The Lego Movie is streaming on HBO Max for anyone who wants to catch up on one of his biggest hit films of all time.

4) Jurassic World (2015)

Pratt has become synonymous with big franchise movies, establishing himself among a slew of Hollywood's brightest stars and divas. The list of the biggest Chris Pratt hit films is incomplete without the mention of Jurassic World which is quite majestic and entertaining at the same time.

The plot centers around a theme park that is designed with genetically modified dinosaurs. Everything turns upside down when one Dinosaur escapes the park. Now it is up to an ex-military officer to save the day.

The movie has many significant names, like the acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, Ty Simpkins, Katie McGrath, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Many sequels were released as a result of the success of the movie. This Chris Pratt hit film is available to stream on Netflix and Prime Videos.

Pratt's popular movies are more than you might realize. Other than big names like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the Guardians of the Galaxy, he has starred in small roles across many movies like Jennifer’s Body, Bride Wars, Wanted, etc. Although he did not receive much attention, he worked hard to get to where he is now.

