4 upcoming Nike Sabrina 1 sneaker colorways 

In collaboration with Sabrina Ionescu, a WNBA star, Nike has launched a signature sneaker, the Nike Sabrina 1, which is designed for basketball players. The sneakers feature subtle embroidery throughout as a tribute to Ionescu's Romanian heritage.

The Nike logo on the sneakers is upside down, showing how women athletes such as Ionescu, are pushing the boundaries of the sports world.

Inside the arch, the words "anyone" and "anywhere" are written, mirroring Ionescu's mission to make her first collection as inclusive as possible. Nike Sabrina 1 will soon be available in four different colors.

Nike Sabrina 1 will come in “University Gold”, “Wolf Grey” “Apple Green”, and “Oreo”

1) Sabrina 1 "University Gold"

The Nike Sabrina 1 "University Gold" drops just in time for Team Bank’s upcoming Fall collection. The new basketball-inspired shoe features a university-inspired gold and white colorway. The gold highlights most of the mesh upper, while the white highlights the laces, the tongue, and the inner lining. The Swoosh is embellished with white embroidery, as are parts of the tongue label, the midsole, and the outsole.

The shoe comes with Sabrina's own "S" logo on the tongue, as well as insole branding. Maintaining the high-performing nature of the sneaker pair, the design includes a full-length Nike React cushioning in the heel and Zoom Air in the forefoot.

The official release date for this sneaker pair is still unknown. The shoe will come with a price tag of $130.

2) Sabrina 1 "Wolf Grey"

The Nike Sabrina 1 continues to expand its color palette, with the latest release being "Wolf Grey". This is the first signature shoe to be released by the WNBA star and features sleek grey-hued make-up and a mesh upper adorned with light grey and white stitching.

The Swoosh logo is highlighted in white on the side of the shoe, and Ionescu's "S" branding is on the tongue and insoles, as well as underfoot.

Plus, the heels have her signature design for a personal touch. It's the perfect mix of style, comfort, and performance, with full-length Nike React cushions and Zoom Air units at the bottom. This colorway of the Nike Sabrina 1 does not have an official release date yet. Fans will be able to purchase the pair for $130.

3) Sabrina 1 "Oreo"

Nike Sabrina 1 "Oreo" (Image via SN)

Nike Sabrina 1 "Oreo" most probably will see a release in September 2023. The Sabrina 1 "Oreo" is a classic black and white design with an engineered mesh upper and elegant white embroidery that gives it that unmistakable "Oreo" look. Sabrina's personal branding, the all-time favorite "S" logo, can be seen on tongues, insoles, and underfoot, with her signature adorning the heels.

Full-length Nike React cushions and a Zoom Air in the forefoot complete the design for maximum performance.

Even though as per the leaks, the release month of the pair is known to fans but the exact release date is not available yet. The retail price tag for Nike Sabrina 1 "Oreo" will be $130.

4) Sabrina 1 "Apple Green"

The ‘Apple Green’ edition is also included in the set commemorating her time at Oregon University where she scored in double figures for the first time in her career (2,000 points with 1,000 rebounds). The shoe features an engineered mesh upper in Apple Green with White Embroidery for a touch of sophistication.

Sabrina's personal "S" logo can be seen on the tongues and insoles, as well as underfoot. Her signature is also featured on the heels. The shoe is designed for maximum comfort and performance with full-length Nike Reebok cushioning and Zoom Air in the forefoot.

While talking about the Sabrina 1 line, Nike's VP for Global Women’s Team, Kerry Sobol stated,

"Ionescu is the first women’s basketball player to deliver a unisex signature collection with NIKE, Inc. We are thrilled she will lead the charge with us and continue to change the scope of the game for future generations."

Accompanied by Nike's advanced technology and innovative designs, many iterations of Nike Sabrina 1 will come to the market soon. Stay tuned to know the official release details for the models.