In July 2020, an ambush planed for Federal Judge Esther Salas ended tragically when her son, Daniel Anderl, was shot dead during his 20th birthday celebration. An assailant, who was posing as a delivery man, rang the doorbell of their family's New Jersey home and fatally shot Daniel. Additionally, the assailant shot Salas' husband, Mark, while she was in the basement and escaped unharmed after the predicament.

Investigators believed that the shooter targeted Esther Salas, the first Hispanic US District judge in New Jersey, after finding her home and other private details online. They suspected an anti-feminist lawyer named Roy Den Hollander, who posted hateful comments about the judge online after she ruled over a civil case in which the man had represented. Hollander took his own life a short while later.

Robert J. DeNault @robertjdenault As Trump leans into violent rhetoric against DA’s and judges, remember the son of Judge Esther Salas. Her only child was shot and killed by a MAGA-crazed sexist, who hated Judge Salas for dismissing his wild lawsuits.



An upcoming episode of 48 Hours on ID will chronicle the Daniel Anderl's shooting death in July 2020. The episode, titled The Deliveryman Murder, airs on the channel this Thursday, at 11:00 pm ET. The official synopsis of the episode states:

"Federal Judge Esther Salas' son is gunned down by a man delivering a package; then, 2,800 miles away, an eerily similar crime takes place and distinguished lawyer Marc Angelucci is the target; Tracy Smith investigates."

Daniel Anderl was fatally shot on his 20th birthday in an ambush planned for his mother, Esther Salas

Daniel Anderl, the only child of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas and defense attorney Mark Anderl, was fatally shot during his 20th birthday ceberation in an ambush orchestrated for his mother in the evening hours of July 19, 2020. Daniel, a 2018 graduate from St. Joseph High School, was about to become a junior at The Catholic University of America in Washington DC and had plans to become a lawyer.

Sometime around 5 pm on July 19, the doorbell rang and Daniel and his father went to the answer door of their North Brunswick home. At this point, a gunman posing as a FedEx delivery person opened fire, killing the 20-year-old and critically wounding his father. Mark Anderl was shot at least three time during the shooting incident. Salas, who was in the basement at the time, was unharmed.

According to reports, immediately after firing the rounds, the shooter fled the scene in a getaway car. The day following the shooting, the suspected shooter, 72-year-old Roy Den Hollander, was discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Rockland County, New York.

The killing of Daniel Anderl prompted the New Jersey State Assembly to pass a new bill called Daniel's Law

The killing of Daniel Anderl prompted Esther Salas and her husband Mark to urge New Jersey federal representatives to pass a bill in their deceased son's honor, which led to the State Assembly passing a bill known as Daniel's Law, just days before his funeral mass. The law forbids the online posting of judges' and prosecutors' home addresses or phone numbers.

The Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act explicitly forbids the online exchange, transfer, or procurement of judges' personal information. It gives federal judges the option to have certain information removed if publicly available and also gives the U.S. Marshals Service permission to recruit more analysts, security experts, and other staff members to better protect federal judges from threats.

48 Hours on ID is scheduled to further delve into the case this Thursday.

