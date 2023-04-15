"VPN sites and sales have a very bright future": Which state banned TikTok revealed as latest bill takes the internet by storm

Montana became the first US state on Friday, April 14, to pass a bill that would ban TikTok not only from government-issued devices but from all phones in the state. The bill is likely to face legal challenges. However, it is currently serving as a testing ground for a nation free from the app - something that many legislators have been envisioning.

ALX 🇺🇸 @alx BREAKING: Montana Legislature passes TikTok ban affecting nearly all devices in the state. BREAKING: Montana Legislature passes TikTok ban affecting nearly all devices in the state.

The Montana House won by 54-43 votes to send the bill to Greg Gianforte, their Republican Governor, for his signature. The governor’s office spoke to CBS News and stated that they will carefully consider all the bills sent to their desk by the legislature. The statement added:

“We will keep you apprised of the bill’s status once the governor acts on it.”

Greg Gianforte has already banned the short-video posting platform on government devices in the state after the Senate passed the bill in March by 30-20 votes.

One Twitter user @Kmansyv wrote that the VPN sites would now have a bright future, implying that since the app is being banned, TikTok enthusiasts would definitely use VPNs to access the platform.

Netizens react to the new bill. (Image via Twitter/@Kmansyv)

Netizens react to Montana's new bill to ban TikTok on all devices

Many people questioned the bill proposed by Montana. They criticized legislators for only banning TikTok, and not other e-commerce sites that allow users to buy items from China.

The House overwhelmingly voted for a full ban on the Chinese owned app and Republican Governor Gianforte is expected to sign it into law, after he previously signed laws banning TikTok on all government devices.



The bill would fine…

Some also argued that other apps like Facebook and Google are spying on user data just as much, questioning why the lawmakers only wanted to ban the short-video app.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr @ZoAndBehold Montana's TikTok ban passes house 60-39 on 2nd reading. An amendment to address privacy breaches by ALL companies was rejected.



Red scare + lack of understanding on how to address privacy issues = ban scary social media app.



If signed into law, it's gonna go straight to court. Montana's TikTok ban passes house 60-39 on 2nd reading. An amendment to address privacy breaches by ALL companies was rejected.Red scare + lack of understanding on how to address privacy issues = ban scary social media app.If signed into law, it's gonna go straight to court. https://t.co/f51deKRQnL

This is yet another example of Republicans without a clue about anything.



They don't understand how anything works, beginning with women 🤣 🤣 Montana Lawmakers Voted To Ban TikTok.This is yet another example of Republicans without a clue about anything.They don't understand how anything works, beginning with women Montana Lawmakers Voted To Ban TikTok. 😂🤣😂🤣This is yet another example of Republicans without a clue about anything.They don't understand how anything works, beginning with women 😂🤣😂🤣

888 Good Troubles @LebergerDavid Montana became the first state to approve a full ban on #TikTok . I guess mass Tiktoking is worse than mass shooting. Montana became the first state to approve a full ban on #TikTok. I guess mass Tiktoking is worse than mass shooting.

Red Squirrel 🇨🇦 @RedSquirrelFtw @OliLondonTV This sets a dangerous precedent. What other sites will they block? The reason they are blocking Tiktok is also kinda weird considering FB, Google etc spy just as much, if more. @OliLondonTV This sets a dangerous precedent. What other sites will they block? The reason they are blocking Tiktok is also kinda weird considering FB, Google etc spy just as much, if more.

Robin Sparkles is a woke bitch!🟧 @RobinLou1978 @ZoAndBehold I thought Republicans were all about small government? Seems like they are trying to oppress Gen Z because they don’t vote Republican. @ZoAndBehold I thought Republicans were all about small government? Seems like they are trying to oppress Gen Z because they don’t vote Republican.

James @MI_James57 Montana's TikTok ban sets a new, dangerous precedent for the power of the government.



You cannot simply ban a business from operating because of suspicions. That's fascist-like behavior.



I condemn ALL politicians who support this. Montana's TikTok ban sets a new, dangerous precedent for the power of the government.You cannot simply ban a business from operating because of suspicions. That's fascist-like behavior. I condemn ALL politicians who support this.

I am a This is actually scary. #Montana has become the first state in the USA to impose a #TikTokBan TikTok is the #1 media app of young people. This is nothing short of trying to control your way of thought. This is #facscim I am a #ProudLiberal This is actually scary. #Montana has become the first state in the USA to impose a #TikTokBan TikTok is the #1 media app of young people. This is nothing short of trying to control your way of thought. This is #facscim I am a #ProudLiberal https://t.co/hawbXbjAX3

VampyreGTX @VampyreGTX So Montana banned TikTok in the state? How'll that work? LOL Honestly am curious though how individual states can enforce a ban on an app/website that is global. So Montana banned TikTok in the state? How'll that work? LOL Honestly am curious though how individual states can enforce a ban on an app/website that is global.

Nick Dawson @nickdawson @ZoAndBehold This is bananas. It suggests a total lack of technology understanding. It’s a direct attack on Montanans like me who rely on tiktok for income and business. I hope it does go to the courts quickly if signed. @ZoAndBehold This is bananas. It suggests a total lack of technology understanding. It’s a direct attack on Montanans like me who rely on tiktok for income and business. I hope it does go to the courts quickly if signed.

Lawmakers are banning TikTok for national security concerns

In response to the new bill’s passage, a spokesperson from TikTok also spoke to CBS News on Friday afternoon and said:

"The bill's champions have admitted that they have no feasible plan for operationalizing this attempt to censor American voices and that the bill's constitutionality will be decided by the courts.”

The spokesperson added that they would continue to fight for the creators and users of the app based in Montana whose First Amendment rights and livelihoods are currently threatened.

The popular short-video platform owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance is facing intense scrutiny over what lawmakers are deeming to be national security concerns. They also brought up concerns about user data being handed over to the Chinese government.

Montana became the first US state on Friday to pass legislation banning TikTok on all personal devices, sending a bill to Gov. Greg Gianforte prohibiting TikTok from operating within state lines and barring… Someone want to tell me again America isn’t becoming a fascist state…Montana became the first US state on Friday to pass legislation banning TikTok on all personal devices, sending a bill to Gov. Greg Gianforte prohibiting TikTok from operating within state lines and barring… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Someone want to tell me again America isn’t becoming a fascist state…Montana became the first US state on Friday to pass legislation banning TikTok on all personal devices, sending a bill to Gov. Greg Gianforte prohibiting TikTok from operating within state lines and barring… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Legislators who support the ban have pointed to two Chinese laws that oblige companies in China to cooperate with their government on state intelligence work. Lawmakers have also pointed out other issues, including the disclosure by the parent company of the app that came in December.

According to the disclosure, ByteDance fired four employees who gained access to the IP addresses and other personal information of two journalists in an attempt to detect the source of a leaked report about the company.

Melanie D'Arrigo @DarrigoMelanie Montana banned TikTok before banning child marriage and preventing children from carrying guns. Montana banned TikTok before banning child marriage and preventing children from carrying guns.

Montana’s GOP-controlled legislature backed the bill, which is more sweeping than the bans that are placed in nearly half of the federal government and states in the US, prohibiting the app on government devices.

The US Congress is considering legislation that would not call out the app but would give the Commerce Department the power to restrict foreign threats on these tech platforms. Although the White House is backing the bill, it has received pushback from right-wing commentators and privacy advocates.

Austin Knudsen, Montana's Attorney General, had urged state legislators to pass the bill banning the app because he was not certain that Congress would act quickly to enforce a federal ban.

Hank Green @hankgreen People are worried about me because the Montana legislature is banning TikTok, but this is barely 10% of the height of my frustration with the Montana legislature just this year. People are worried about me because the Montana legislature is banning TikTok, but this is barely 10% of the height of my frustration with the Montana legislature just this year.

Knudsen, a Republican, stated in a House committee in March that he thinks Montana has an opportunity here to be the leader. He said that TikTok is a tool that the Chinese government was using to spy on the residents of the state.

The bill would prohibit downloading the app in Montana. It would fine any app store $10,000 per day if someone is allowed the ability to access TikTok. However, the penalties wouldn’t be applicable to users.

