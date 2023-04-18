5 actors who can play Hagrid in Harry Potter series

Harry Potter is a much-beloved franchise among its fans, who love both the films and the books that the films are based on. In 2011, fans believed that their journey with Harry Potter and his friends would end after the final film Death Hallows - Part 2. However, owing to its popularity, the series got a spin-off in the form of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a book and a play, as well as the Fantastic Beasts book and film franchise.

Now, much to fans' delight, Warner Bros. recently announced a reboot TV series for the Harry Potter franchise. The seven-part series will be made in partnership with HBO and is planned to span over ten years. Since both HBO and Warner Bros. have been tight-lipped about the cast, there have been no announcements about who fans can expect to see in the reboot.

However, fans have several theories about the same and have been discussing the same since the news broke.

The late Robbie Coltrane, who played the role of Hagrid, was one of the most beloved actors in the Harry Potter series. However, in 2022, he passed away due to multiple organ failure. While no one can ever replace the icon in fans' hearts, the show must go on and the news of the reboot has fans wondering who would play the role of the gentle half-giant with a heart of gold.

Disclaimer: This article contains the writer's own opinions.

Jon Favreau and four other actors who can play Hagrid in the Harry Potter reboot

1) Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau has a powerful screen presence that has made him distinct even in multi-star movies in the MCU franchise. The lovable, goofy actor is famously known for his role as Happy Hogan in MCU’s Iron Man franchise.

He has been involved in many highly acclaimed movies and TV shows, such as The Mandalorian, Chef, Swingers, The Lion King, and many more. These were the roles that helped him land five Primetime Emmy nominations.

Jon Favreau is a huge Harry Potter fan, and in 2019, he said he likes to think the character of Happy Hogan is like the Hagrid of the MCU. So, given his extraordinary acting abilities and his love for the franchise, especially Hagrid, he would make a perfect choice.

2) Ricky Gervais

Another comedian on the list is Ricky Gervais. He has made his mark on Hollywood with his comedic writing and personality. He would bring a much-needed individualistic flavor to the role of the gentle half-giant who loved animals.

The actor has done some universally appreciated roles in movies and TV shows such as The Office, After Life, The Invention of Lying, etc. He also has his own show called The Ricky Gervais Show. He has won two Primetime Emmys so far and still has a long way to go.

When the first installment of Fantastic Beasts came out, many were speculating about him being cast as Young Dumbledore. However, given his personality, he would be a much better fit for the role of Hagrid.

3) Jack Black

Actor, comedian, and musician Jack Black is a multi-talented personality. He started acting at just the age of 13 and has not stopped since.

Jack Black is known for iconic roles in movies like School of Rock, Kung Fu Panda, the Jumanji franchise, and King Kong. He will be forever remembered for bringing hilarious candor into all his roles.

Fans of Harry Potter have imagined him as Hagrid for a long time. On fan sites like myCast many fans have imagined him as Hagrid in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, an official game of the franchise. Fans would love to see their beloved actor cast in the reboot as Hagrid.

4) Brendan Fraser

The Oscar-winning actor was made for the role of Hagrid. He has been acting since 1991 and is a seasoned industry professional. He recently stole everyone’s heart in his Oscar-winning role in The Whale. He received many nominations for this role, including a BAFTA and a Gloden Globes nomination.

Other than The Whale, he has appeared in The Mummy franchise, The Journey to the Center of the Earth, Bedazzled, and many more. His lovable personality would make him the perfect best friend for Harry Potter in the reboot.

5) Eric Stonestreet

The American actor/comedian is famously known for his role as Cameron Tucker in Modern Family. He has two Emmys in his bag and has been known for defying the expectations of fans with his roles.

His most notable works in movies and TV shows are The Loft, The Secret Life of Pets, Bad Teacher, Almost Famous, etc. Given a chance, he can bring some light-heartedness and comic relief to the role of Hagrid in Harry Potter. His personality will blend right in as Hagrid.

Although no one can replace the magic that was brought on-screen by the late Robbie Coltrane, fans can only hope the next actor to take his mantle will do as much justice to the role as he did. The Harry Potter reboot TV series is expected to be on screen in 2024/2025. However, no official news has been found regarding it so far.

