5 actors who can play Ron Weasley in the new Harry Potter series

Ever since HBO announced its new Harry Potter series, fans of the franchise have been anxiously speculating who will play the iconic roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint delivered spectacular performances throughout all eight movies of the iconic franchise. Their portrayal of the characters from JK Rowling's books earned them a lot of praise from critics.

While it is difficult to picture someone doing as good a job as the original trio, since HBO has already confirmed that there will be a whole new cast for the upcoming Harry Potter series, there has been considerable speculation regarding potential candidates for the same.

Here, we take a look at five actors who could play Ron Weasley in the future series.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Top 5 picks for actors who could essay the role of Ron Weasley in the new Harry Potter series

1) Jacob Tremblay

Given his skills and resemblance to the character, Jacob Tremblay would be an excellent choice to play Ron Weasley in the new Harry Potter series. Tremblay has become a rising star in Hollywood after showcasing his acting prowess in previous roles for a bunch of successful movies like Wonder, Doctor Sleep, and Room, for which he won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Young Performer in 2016.

Tremblay's youthful looks would be well suited for the role of Ron, who is recognized for exhibiting a fiery disposition.

Given his inherent charm and acting prowess, Jacob would be capable of balancing Ron's typical drama and humor, bringing realism and authenticity to the character, making him a wonderful addition to the ensemble of the new Harry Potter series.

2) Roman Griffin Davis

Roman gained critical acclaim for his role in the award-winning movie, Jojo Rabbit, for which he won the Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor in 2019.

He would be a top contender for the role of Ron, as his boyish charm would be ideal for conveying the character's adorable awkwardness and clumsiness, as well as his fervent loyalty to his companions.

His ability to convey both laughter and compassion makes him a perfect fit for the role of Ron, a character who is both a comic relief and an essential member of the trio. Overall, Roman Griffin Davis would be a worthy addition to the Harry Potter series.

3) Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp has proven his talent as an actor in his role as Will Byers in Stranger Things, where he showcased his range and ability to navigate complex emotions.

His hairstyle in Stranger Things was in many ways reminiscent of Ron's character in the Harry Potter movies, which makes it easy to picture him bringing the character to life in the new Harry Potter series.

Additionally, Schnapp has shown the ability to handle humor and drama, which are critical components of Ron's character. Schnapp's performance in Stranger Things highlights his ability to bring authenticity to a character, which would be important for playing Ron.

With his natural talent and likability, Schnapp would be an excellent addition to the cast of the new Harry Potter series.

4) Oakes Fegley

Oakes Fegley has already showcased his acting talents in various film and television projects, including the hit movie Pete's Dragon and the series The Goldfinch. His natural red hair and youthful appearance make him a perfect fit for the role of Ron Weasley in the new Harry Potter series.

Fegley has demonstrated his ability to portray delicate emotions and embark on challenging roles as an actor, both of which are necessary qualities for the role of Ron Weasley.

Fegley has also demonstrated that he can get along well with other actors and bring out the best in them - something that is crucial for a series like Harry Potter, which places a lot of emphasis on character relationships. Given that a majority of the storyline largely relies on Ron's friendship with Harry and Hermione, it's essential to cast an actor who can represent that bond convincingly.

5) Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard has emerged as one of the most talented young actors in Hollywood, thanks to his breakout role in the hit series Stranger Things.

His previous roles in IT, The Goldfinch, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife showcases his ability to portray both dramatic and comedic characters easily, which is vital for playing the role of Ron Weasley in the new Harry Potter series.

Furthermore, his innate charisma and ability to channel his wit into his performances will add a unique touch to Ron's character. Additionally, his already well-established fanbase could help in attracting a younger audience, which not only makes him a strong contender for the role of Ron but also for the role of the series' main character, Harry Potter.

The new Harry Potter series will be available to stream on HBO Max after its release in 2025/26, and each season is expected to focus on one book from the Harry Potter book series, which consists of seven novels.

While the Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, Casey Bloys, assured fans of the faithfulness of the adaptation, he also said that the series would run for 10 consecutive years, which contradicts the "1 season 1 book" claim that has been associated with it. Nevertheless, Potterheads are pumped and are already gearing up to see how the new Harry Potter series will turn out.

