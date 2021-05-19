5 of Addison Rae's best wallpapers

Deemed as one of the top influencers of the current generation, Addison Rae has always been considered the "Queen of TikTok." From her trendy videos to her full-on aesthetic, the 20-year-old is adored by many around the world.

Addison Rae has amassed over 80 million TikTok followers. On Instagram, her trendy style has gained over 38 million followers.

As young girls look up to her for her kindness, many millennials see her as a style inspiration, even using the social media personality as their phone lock screen.

Here are five of the best Addison Rae wallpapers

5) Addison Rae at the Met Museum

Many people dream of coming to NYC to explore the city. With the Met Museum in the background, it is undeniable that the photo above with Addison Rae screams "city vibes."

For many, this would be a great wallpaper, as it offers motivation, quirkiness, and Addison in business attire.

4) Addison Rae and the spectacular sunset

Addison Rae took this mesmerizing photo on Feb 4th. Showcasing a jaw-dropping sunset, the pic above would make any sunset-lover gleam with joy.

With three different varieties of the same photo, Addison made sure her fans received options.

3) Addison Rae's trip to Lake Powell

Deserts and lakes are always perfect for photo opportunities.

In the photos above of Lake Powell, taken on Oct 4th, 2020, Addison Rae displays her adventurous side with stunning images of Utah and Arizona.

2) Addison Rae sunbathing with Kourtney Kardashian

On July 18th, 2020, Addison Rae posted a photo of herself and Kourtney Kardashian wearing pajamas in the swimming pool. Captioned "so what," the Lafayette native took the opportunity to show the world a fantastic view.

The photo also goes well with the "chill vibes" aesthetic, prompting it to be a perfect wallpaper opportunity.

1) Addison Rae's beautiful beach photos

With a perfect shot of the endless ocean along the rocks, Addison posted a carousel of the above photos with the caption "tell me a secret."

The perfect cascading colors of the sky, along with the contrast of the rocks, made these images look like they were professionally done, making them the ultimate wallpaper.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.