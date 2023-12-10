5 most affordable Patek Phillipe watches to avail in 2023

Patek Phillipe, the Swedish brand, is well-known for its luxury watches that offer bespoke craftsmanship and unique futuristic designs. Two horologists, Antoni Patek and Adrien Philippe, began this veteran brand in 1851. The collaboration between these two transmitted the realm of watches, offering some of the best timeless pieces for watch enthusiasts.

The brand created a buzz when Queen Victoria purchased the first keyless watch, and gradually, both horologists kept exploring the technologies. The initial watches from the brand were crafted with the most sober appeal and gradually, they accentuated the intricate design of the watches.

Every aficionado of timepieces aspires to possess at least one Patek Philippe watch.The watches from the brand are not just elegant pieces but also an investment. Most of the pieces cost sky-high range but some are priced at less than $40,000.

Some of the best pieces are enlisted below.

Some affordable watches from Patek Phillipe

1) Patek Phillipe Calatrava 3520D

One of the affordable watches from Patek Philippe comes from the Calatrava model, and its reference number is 3520/D. The case was tinted in a white porcelain hue, which weighed 33.6 gm. Its round-shaped dial creates a classy allure, while the golden edge of the case elevates the price range.

The strap of the watch features leather, having the reflection of a crinkle. Adorned with exquisite jewel engravings, this timeless piece can be obtained for $9000. In the Patek Philippe, this iteration is unavailable but one can check out the websites for pre-owned pieces.

2) Patek Phillipe Aquanaut 5167A

Aquanaut 5167A, another affordable piece from the brand, mirrors the sporty or casual appeal. Its case forms an octagonal round shape, taking inspiration from the Nautilus model from the brand. With a "tropical" composite leather strap, the watch has a sapphire-based case back.

The watch will cost around $24,000 in 2023 and has water-resistant and UV-protection features.

3) Patek Phillipe Golden Ellipse 5738R

This iteration was to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic model from the brand, Golden Ellipse. The ellipse shape and sleek structure make it a distinctive piece, adding elegance to the brand. This model thoroughly exhibits craftsmanship as the case has been skirted with a rose gold rim.

Its demeanor has been praised due to its simple yet elegant appeal. The dial base features an ebony black accent, while the hours are marked with rose gold, creating a sophisticated appeal. The crown, one of the accentuated parts, embraced an onyx that completed the whole look.

The retail price of the piece is $33,000, available at the brand's store.

4) Patek Phillipe Calatrava 5227J

This refined piece from the Calatrava model comes with a price tag of $39,000, providing some room for an affordable watch. It dresses in yellow-gold, exuding the luxurious appeal.

The signature round shape of the Calatrava model garners a lot of appreciation due to its noncomplicated allure that also matches modern preferences. The dial features ivory plates, and the hours are marked with gold. The back side of the case is etched with Saphire, enhancing durability. What sets this watch apart is its alligator strap with a shiny appeal, alluring the horologists.

5) Patek Phillipe Calatrava 6119G

Another iteration from Calatrava, 6119G, can be considered as an affordable model from the brand, having an exquisite allure. This iteration is priced around $27,485, and the cost is worthwhile.

The model accentuates a guilloched hobnail pattern, providing a larger dial. The hour markers are meticulously crafted in dauphine style with gold, and its charcoal-inspired dial base provides an elegant allure. Its alligator skin strap embodies the square scales, offering a glossy appeal. This timeless piece elevates the sophisticated allure that can be embraced in the modern wardrobe.

Mostly known for its luxury watches, Patek Phillipe became a dominant force in the realm of watches, serving for more than two centuries. However, the brand offers some models with affordable prices that can provide timeless pieces without breaking the brand. Calatrava is one of the models offering cheap watches; Golden Ellipse also adds some pieces to the affordable list.