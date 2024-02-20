Alice Cooper 2024 UK tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Alice Cooper 2024 UK tour is scheduled to be held from October 14, 2024, to October 21, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland. The tour will be preceded by the joint Cooper and Rob Zombie Freaks On Parade tour across North America.

The singer announced the new UK tour, which will feature performances in the cities of Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, London, and Birmingham, via a post on his official Instagram page on February 20, 2024:

Presale for the tour will be available from February 21, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT. Presale is exclusive to the members of the singer's official fan club, Sick Things, which can be registered for at the official website of the singer. There will also be Ticketmaster and Venue presales from February 22, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT.

General tickets will be available from February 23, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced at the time of writing this article. Tickets can be purchased via the above-mentioned official website of the band or via Ticketmaster.

Alice Cooper 2024 UK tour dates and venues

Alice Cooper will start the year with a series of festival performances, including ones at Pandemonium 2024, Trondheim Rocks, Nova Rock Festival, Heavy Weekend, and Alma Festival, among others.

These festival performances will be followed by the singer's joint tour with Rob Zombie before the singer embarks on the newly announced 2024 UK tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Alice Cooper 2024 UK tour is given below:

October 14, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Ovo Arena

October 16, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

October 17, 2024 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

October 18, 2024 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

October 20, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

October 21, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

The dates and venues for the Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper’s Freaks On Parade 2024 tour are also given below:

August 20, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater

August 22, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah, at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 24, 2024 – Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 25, 2024 – Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

August 27, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

August 28, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

August 30, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 31, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center

September 1, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 3, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 4, 2024 – Syracuse, New York, at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 6, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center

September 7, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center

September 8, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey, at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

September 10, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live

September 11, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion

September 12, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 14, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 15, 2024 – The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 17, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP

September 18, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

In addition to his work in music, Alice Cooper is well-known for his performances in films, having appeared in Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, Monster Dog, Danny Says, and House of Cardin.