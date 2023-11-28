Corey Taylor 2024 European Tour: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Corey Taylor's 2024 European Tour is scheduled to be held from June 3, 2024, to July 2, 2024, in venues across continental Europe as well as the UK. The tour, titled the CMF2 Europe Tour, is in support of the singer's newly released album of the same name.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in Hanover, Paris, Budapest, and Warsaw, among others, via his official website on November 27, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be available on November 29, 2023, at 9 a.m. local time and can be accessed by registering at Live Nation's page for the tour shows. General tickets will be available on December 1, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from Live Nation or via Ticketmaster.

Corey Taylor 2024 European Tour dates

Corey Taylor released his second studio album, CMF2, on September 15, 2023. The album has so far peaked at number 12 on the German album chart and at number 17 on the UK album chart.

The singer-songwriter of Slipknot fame embarked on a world tour to support his new album, which ended with a show at the Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands, on November 24, 2023.

Now the singer has announced a new tour for 2024 to continue building momentum for the album. The full list of dates and venues for the Corey Taylor 2024 European Tour is given below:

June 3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Klub Stodola

June 5, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at Barba Negra Track

June 6, 2024 – Zagreb, Croatia at Culture Factory

June 8, 2024 – Nuremberg, Germany at Rock im Park

June 9, 2024 – Nurburg, Germany at Rock am Ring

June 10, 2024 – Bochum, Germany at Ruhrcongress

June 12, 2024 – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic at Rock For People

June 13, 2024 – Nickelsdorf, Austria at Nova Rock Festival

June 14, 2024 – Castle Donington, UK at Download Festival

June 18, 2024 – Hanover, Germany at Swiss Life Hall

June 19, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Copenhell

June 21, 2024 – Grenchen, Switzerland - Summerside Festival

June 23, 2024 – Dessel, Belgium at Graspop Metal Meeting

July 2, 2024 – Paris, France at L'Olympia

The singer-songwriter elaborated on the new album in an exclusive interview with Eddie Trunk on September 8, 2022. The singer elaborated on the process, stating:

"It's about 15 songs. And it's one of those cool things where some of it's older stuff that I've written over the years. There's actually a couple of songs that some of the fans know because I debuted them live when I was doing the JBKB [Corey Taylor & The Junk Beer Kidnap Band] thing."

The singer continued:

"And there's definitely a darker edge to it. It's still very melodic, but I'm definitely starting to kind of bring together the things that I'm known for. And it's less an homage of the stuff that I grew up on and more of what people are used to hearing from me — but still a solo album. So there's still great rock and roll on it. There's some heavier stuff, but there's some really great slower stuff. It's gonna be really rad."

Corey Taylor is best known for being the vocalist of Slipknot and Stone Sour. In his solo career, the singer had moderate success with his debut album, CMFT, which was released on October 2, 2020. The album peaked at number 8 on the Australian album chart.