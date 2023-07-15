Corey Taylor UK and European tour 2023 : How to buy tickets, dates, venues & more 

Corey Taylor, the renowned frontman of the heavy metal band Slipknot, has recently revealed exciting news for his fans in the UK and Europe. Taylor has announced an upcoming tour across the region in support of his highly anticipated second solo album, CMF2.

Following the success of his debut solo album, CMFT, released in 2020, Taylor has been working on its follow-up, which is set to be released on September 15. With his solo projects, the musician has ventured into new territories, allowing his creativity to flourish beyond the boundaries of Slipknot's signature sound.

Tour tickets are now available to buy via Corey Taylor's official website. Besides regular ones, VIP packages are also available. Tickets range from $49.50 to $234.50, as per Live Nation.

Fans can also follow his social media handles to get updates about more updates about the tour.

Corey Taylor’s tour will begin in Leeds and end in Tilburg

Corey Taylor will kick off the tour with his concert in Leeds, which is scheduled to take place on November 8, 2023. After performing in several cities across America. The singer will finally wrap up his tour with his Tilburg concert on November 24, 2023.

Here is a complete list of dates and venues for the tour:

November 8, 2023 - Leeds, O2 Academy

November 9, 2023 - Wolverhampton, Civic at the Halls

November 11, 2023 - Manchester Academy

November 12, 2023 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

November 14, 2023 - London, Eventim Apollo

November 19, 2023 - Paris, France, Le Trianon

November 20, 2023 - Cologne, Germany, Palladium

November 22, 2023 - Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall

November 24, 2023 - Tilburg, Netherlands, O13 Poppodium

Corey Taylor is an American singer-songwriter known as the lead vocalist of Slipknot and Stone Sour

Corey Taylor is an American singer and songwriter. Born on December 8, 1973, in Des Moines, Iowa, Taylor began his music career in the early 1990s.

In addition to Slipknot, he is also the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the alternative metal band Stone Sour. The band was formed in 1992, but achieved mainstream success with their self-titled debut album in 2002. Stone Sour's sound incorporates elements of hard rock, alternative metal, and post-grunge.

Throughout his career, Corey Taylor has received critical acclaim for his vocal abilities, versatility, and songwriting skills. He is known for his dynamic vocal range, capable of delivering both aggressive screams and melodic singing. Taylor's lyrics often touch on personal struggles, introspection, and social commentary.

Apart from his work with Slipknot and Stone Sour, Taylor has also released solo music. In 2020, he released his debut solo album titled CMFT, which showcases a diverse range of musical styles, including rock, country, and blues.

He is recognized as an influential figure in heavy metal and alternative rock scenes and has been praised for his powerful stage presence, charismatic personality, and ability to connect with audiences. His contributions to the music industry have solidified his status as one of the prominent figures in modern rock and metal.

Outside of music, Corey Taylor has authored multiple books, including Seven Deadly Sins: Settling the Argument Between Born Bad and Damaged Good and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Heaven.