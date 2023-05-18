Corey Taylor Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, & more

Corey Taylor, the iconic musician, has sent shockwaves of excitement through his global fan base with the long-awaited announcement of his second solo studio album, CMF2. As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, Taylor has also revealed an extensive U.S. tour, delighting fans across the nation.

In support of the album, Corey Taylor will embark on a 28-city tour, treating fans to his electrifying live performances. The tour will then go to major cities across America, including highly anticipated stops in San Diego, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more.

The Live Nation presale started on May 17 at 10 am local time, while the artist presale started on Tuesday, May 16 at noon ET using the code CMF2 via Ticketmaster. Both presales are still active. Alternatively, fans can look for deals or buy tickets for sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Corey Taylor’s tour will begin in Denver and end in Sacramento

Corey Taylor will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with his concert in Denver, which is scheduled to take place on August 25, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with his Sacramento concert on October 7, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

August 25, 2023 – Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

August 27, 2023 – Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

August 28, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

August 30, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom

August 31, 2023 – Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

September 02, 2023 – Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

September 03, 2023 – Pryor, OK - Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma)

September 05, 2023 – Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

September 07, 2023 – Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

September 09, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

September 10, 2023 – Alton, VA - Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival)

September 12, 2023 – Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

September 13, 2023 – Boston, MA - House of Blues

September 15, 2023 – Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale

September 16, 2023 – Huntington, NY - The Paramount

September 18, 2023 – North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

September 19, 2023 – Orlando, FL - House of Blues

September 21, 2023 – Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

September 22, 2023 – Louisville, KY - Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life)

September 24, 2023 – Houston, TX - House of Blues

September 25, 2023 – Dallas, TX - House of Blues

September 27, 2023 – Albuquerque, NM - Revel

September 28, 2023 – Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

September 29, 2023 – Henderson, NV - The Dollar Loan Center

October 01, 2023 – San Diego, CA - House of Blues

October 03, 2023 – Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

October 05, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

October 07, 2023 – Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival)

Corey Taylor has one Grammy Award to his name

Corey Taylor is an American musician, songwriter, and actor. He is best known as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Slipknot, in which he is designated #8, as well as the lead vocalist, guitarist, and lyricist for the rock band Stone Sour.

In 1992, Corey Taylor co-founded Stone Sour with drummer Joel Ekman. The band released their debut album, Stone Sour, in 2002. The album was a commercial success, reaching number 46 on the Billboard 200 chart. Stone Sour has since released five more albums, all of which have been successful.

In 1997, Corey Taylor was invited to join Slipknot to replace their original lead singer, Anders Colsefni. Taylor accepted the offer and has been with the band ever since. Slipknot has released six studio albums, all of which have been certified platinum or multi-platinum by the RIAA. The band has also won numerous awards, including one Grammy Award and two nominations.

In addition to his work with Slipknot and Stone Sour, Corey Taylor has also released two solo albums, CMFT and Wausau. He has also collaborated with a number of other artists, including Apocalyptica, Anthrax, and Rob Zombie.

Corey Taylor has received one Grammy Award with his band Slipknot for Best Metal Performance for their songs Before I Forget and Duality, and has been nominated for 13 Grammys as of now. These awards highlight the band's impact and recognition in the metal genre.

Additionally, Slipknot has been honored with accolades from prestigious awards such as Kerrang! Awards, Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards, and Revolver Golden Gods Awards, which further affirm their influence and success in the music industry.

Poll : 0 votes