5 artists with most number of Grammys

The full list of nominations for the 2024 Grammys was announced recently, with many fan-favorite artists receiving multiple nominations across different categories. SZA leads the list with nine nominations for her album SOS, while Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monet come close behind with seven nominations each. Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift each have six nominations to their names.

The Grammys are considered to be one of the most prestigious awards a musician can receive, and several artists have proven their merit by winning multiple Grammys throughout their musical careers.

From Beyoncé to Georg Solti, here are five artists with the most number of Grammy wins.

Beyoncé, Georg Solti, and three other artists who have won the most Grammys ever

1) Beyoncé (32)

Beyoncé (Image via Grammy.com)

Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards when she won four awards, bringing her total to 32. Queen Bey also holds the record for most Grammys won by a female artist.

Although the renowned singer holds the coveted position of most Grammy-winning artist of all time, she has never won a Grammy for Album of the Year. The celebrated singer is, however, the most nominated woman with, 79 nominations.

2) Georg Solti (31)

Georg Solti (Image via Getty)

Hungarian-British conductor George Solti held the record for most Grammys won for 25 years before Beyoncé inevitably broke it last year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The musician has won a total of 31 Grammys and still holds the record for the most Grammys won by a male artist.

The musician won his last Grammy posthumously for Best Opera Recording for Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg in 1998. Solti was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1996 for his illustrious career in the field of music.

3) Quincy Jones (28)

Quincy Jones (Image via Getty)

Quincy Jones has achieved plenty throughout his musical career, which spans over 72 years, including 28 Grammy awards. His wins include multiple awards for Producer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year, among others.

The legendary composer cum producer, who has worked on diverse genres ranging from jazz to pop, was also known for his work with artists like Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Celine Dion. Apart from holding the record for most Grammys won by a producer, he also won a Grammy Legend Award in 1992.

4) Alison Krauss (27)

Alison Krauss (Image via Getty)

With 27 Grammy awards under her possession, bluegrass singer Alison Krauss is the second most-awarded female artist in Grammy history. The artist's wins are the culmination of her career as a solo artist as well as part of her group Union Station.

In 2009, Krauss and her collaborator Robert Plant won five awards in one night, including Album of the Year, and Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album for Raising Sand, and Record of the Year for Please Read The Letter.

5) Chick Corea (27)

Chick Corea (Image via Getty)

Chick Corea ties with Alison Krauss on the list of artists with the most Grammy wins, with a total of 27 awards. The jazz composer and pianist, who won two of his Grammy awards posthumously, holds the record for most wins for any jazz artist.

Throughout his musical career spanning over six decades, Corea's compositions were regularly nominated, including two Latin Grammy wins. The renowned musician's 1968 album Now He Sings, Now He Sobs was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The show will also air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.