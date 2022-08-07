5 best action films to watch on Prime Video

Prime Video has one of the largest libraries of content in the world, ranging from adrenaline-boosting action flicks, spine-chilling horrors, and even heartwarming romances. With over 26000 films and 2000 TV shows to choose from, the streaming platform likely has something for everyone.

If you are a fan of high-octane titles with intense fighting sequences or hardcore combat scenes, Prime Video has you covered. Ranging from old classics to the latest releases, you have the liberty to choose from an eclectic band of films.

In this article, we list five of our top picks from the action genre on Prime Video.

1) No Time to Die

No Time to Die (Image via Universal)

Action and the James Bond franchise go hand in hand, and Prime Video offers the latest Bond film on their platform. No Time to Die is a 2021 spy action thriller and is the last time we will be seeing Daniel Craig as the MI6 agent.

The film stars Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz alongside Craig.

No Time to Die tells the story of a retired Bond who gets back on the field to help a friend in the CIA with an extraction. He is tasked with bringing back Project Heracles, a nanobot technology that can kill with a touch of the skin, which has fallen in the hands of Spectre.

Bond is faced with a new adversary, Lyutsifer Safin, a terrorist mastermind on a revenge mission who has taken over Project Heracles.

2) The Italian Job

The Italian Job (Image via Paramount)

The Italian Job is a 2003 heist action film that features an ensemble cast featuring Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Edward Norton, Seth Green, Mos Def and Donald Sutherland. Inspired by the British film of the same name, the film was commercially successful, earning $176 million worldwide, against a budget of $60 million.

The movie follows a team of five executing a heist of $35 million from an Italian gangster only to be botched by their sixth member, who takes the goods for himself and leaves them to die.

The team escape narrowly and recruit the daughter of their killed comrade to take down the traitor and get the loot back from their heist.

The Italian Job has some amazing chase sequences and mini coopers racing through traffic to escape a helicopter.

3) The Protégé

The Protégé (Image via Lionsgate)

The Protégé is a 2021 action thriller by director Martin Campbell and stars Maggiee Q, Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson in lead roles. A film with Samuel L. Jackson doesn't really go wrong with its action sequences, and The Protégé delivers. With well choreographed and entertaining combat sequences, the film checks all the boxes for a fun watch.

The Protégé revolves around Anna, a young girl who is taken under the wing of legendary assassin Moody and raised to be a high-profile contract killer. When Moody is supposedly killed, Anna sets off to get revenge on the person who killed her guardian. The film has all the tropes of a modern action flick and even adds some wry humor from Keaton here and there to keep things interesting.

4) Top Gun

Top Gun (Image via Paramount)

If you get bored of all the hand-to-hand combat and firing of guns in the aforementioned titles, Prime Video also offers mid-air action sequences in the 1986 Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun.

Predecessor to the 2022 hit sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which took the box office by storm, the original film also received great critical acclaim and commercial success for its amazing dog-fight sequences.

The film revolves around Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as the wunderkind of his generation of pilots - breaking rules, being famous among the ladies and being the best at his job. The story follows him as he changes from a lone ranger to a team player, after his friend's death makes him understand the importance of having somebody to watch your back.

5) Guns Akimbo

Guns Akimbo (Image via Madman Entertainment)

For some more diversity among these action-packed titles, Prime Video also has Guns Akimbo to offer. The film is a 2020 action comedy with Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role of Miles Harris, an internet troll, alongside Samara Weaving, Ned Dennehy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Guns Akimbo revolves around Miles, an internet troll who is forced to participate in a death match by an underground organization called Skizm. He gets guns bolted to both of his hands with 50 bullets each, and is made to face the game's top killer, Nix.

He is continuously tracked and live-streamed for viewers online, while he fights to survive and save his girlfriend who has been abducted.

The film is full of high octane entertainment, with our beloved Harry Potter actor running around with guns and getting bloodied in the process. Guns Akimbo is fast-paced and keeps you on the edge of the seat for all of its 95 minutes.

