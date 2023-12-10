5 best Adidas Campus 00 sneakers of all time

The historic Adidas campus franchise dates as far back as the '70s, when the three- stripe brand launched the iconic silhouette. The sneakers were initially tailored for basketball, before they were later absorbed into mainstream fashion, becoming wardrobe staples for sneaker aficionados and fashion-conscious individuals alike.

As vintage fashion has made its return in recent times, so has the campus sneakers collection. The silhouette has been renamed Campus 00, to capture the more vibrant, energetic, modern, and youthful color schemes, while retaining the OG's low-top and minimalistic aesthetics.

From the grey off-white release to the highly coveted YNUK "brown desert" sneakers, this timeless collection has not only made its way back to the fashion scene but has also re- established itself as one of the most appreciated sneakers collections of the 2000s.

Grey off-white and 4 other best Adidas Campus 00 sneakers ever released

1. The grey off-white sneakers

The grey off-white sneakers (Image via Klekt)

These unique pair of sneakers pay homage to the original Adidas campus silhouette by adding a more polished and modern twist. The sneakers are dressed in a greyish suede fabric crafted on the upper, coupled with chunky laces, and a padded tongue.

The "campus" details and the brand's three stripes logo in an off-white hue are visible on the sides, promoting brand recognition, as well as complementing the grey upper.

The rubber outsole and the sail-colored midsole offer stability and cushioning, respectively.

These shoes are priced at 123 US dollars on Klekt's online store.

2. The Ambient Sky sneakers

The Ambient Sky sneakers (Image via Klekt)

These low-top sneakers released on August 10, 2023, are referred to as one of the year's greatest releases. They are enveloped in a light blue suede material, accented by the white Adidas logo embellished on the sides, with a trefoil designed padded collar.

Also, the laces in a deeper shade of blue effortlessly blend with the lighter upper, ensuring a customizable fit.

The rubber outsole in off-white hue not only provides excellent traction and grip control but also complements the overall colorway of the footwear.

These sleek sneakers sell for 859 US dollars on Klekt's online store.

3. The YNuK' Brown Desert

The YNuK' Brown Desert (Image via Klekt)

These chic sneakers draw inspiration from Y2K skate designs. They embody an interesting colorway of light brown, black, and white hues.

The upper of the sneakers is constructed from a smooth suede fabric, alongside a padded tongue that is featured with a pull tab.

A remarkable feature of these sneakers is the graphic prints on the insole, designed by the popular Portuguese artist Crude.

These unique kicks are priced at 139 US dollars on the Klekt online store.

4. The WMNS Pink Strata sneakers

The WMNS Pink Strata sneakers (Image via Klekt)

These recent iterations are tailored for women, dressed in an eye-catching mauve hue, highlighted with white details visible slightly below the heel tab, on the brand logo, and the trefoil design on the tongue.

Likewise, the campus text is embedded on the side of the sneakers. Also, the dark-mauve accents on the laces and heel tab add a pop of color.

Just like other Adidas campus 00 sneakers, these shoes are incorporated with a durable rubber cup outsole, providing maximum stability.

These feminine kicks sell for 168 US dollars on Klekt's online store.

5. The better scarlet cloud white sneakers

The better scarlet cloud white sneakers (Image via Klekt)

These chunky-looking sneakers are dressed in a vibrant and endearing colorway of red, with brilliant white accents of the Adidas logo embossed on the sides of the shoes.

The crisp stitchings of the upper display the brand's artisanal skills, while maintaining the laid-back appeal of the sneakers.

In completing the overall look of the sneakers, the laces in a darker red hue, and the chunky rubber sole in a sail hue, complement the overall color palette of the kicks.

These shoes are priced at 121 US dollars on Klekt's online store.

The Adidas Campus 00 sneakers are iconic due to their rich history and elegant design.