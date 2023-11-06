5 best Bo Jackson-inspired sneakers 

Football and baseball legend Bo Jackson, has set his name in stone with his accomplishments in his professional football career that lasted from 1986 to 1990. His career as a professional athlete led to the Nike endorsement intended to celebrate Jackson's astounding career in both fields. The Air Trainer sneakers are the sneakers closely associated with the sports legend. Unlike Micheal Jordan, Bo Jackson doesn't have any sneakers named after him; however, sneakerheads closely associate the Air Trainers with Bo Jackson as the catchphrase "Bo knows" was used during the Air Trainer commercials.

Below is a list of some of the most prominent Bo Jackson sneakers.

4 best sneakers fashioned after Bo Jackson

1. Nike Air Trainer 3 "Medicine Ball"

The Nike Air Trainer 3 "Medicine Ball" (Image via Stock X)

These sneakers are new iterations of the 1988 original, adding modern elements to these iconic silhouettes.

The color scheme of these kicks is inspired by the actual look of medicine balls used for physical therapy and exercise. The upper of these athletic footwear features a combo of white quality leather and overlayed light bone suede material, with midnight navy accents visible on the heel tab and the Nike swoosh logo complementing the white upper. The detailing of the light bone suede and ginger accents add a pop of color and visual appeal to these shoes.

Some distinctive features of these sneakers that make them different from the original are the plastic eyelets, the forefoot strap, and the visible air unit on the heel.

These athletic shoes were released on April 4, 2019, and sold for 130 US dollars, but currently sell for 400 US dollars on Stock X online store.

2. Nike Air Trainer SC "High Auburn"

The Nike Air Trainer SC "High Auburn" (Image via Stock X)

The collaboration between Nike and the Auburn University football team resulted in these stylish and well-detailed sneakers. The football team's heritage is portrayed through the orange and blue hues representing royalty and pride. The dark blue accents overlap the white base, adding depth and complementing the neutral color.

The orange and grey details are seen on the outsole, insole, and tongue of the kicks, adding a bold and vibrant feel to the overall look of the sneakers. They feature the popular Nike cushioned midsole that provides comfort and impact absorption, with the insole that allows for excellent traction and grip control.

These Auburn-inspired kicks were released on May 5, 2022, and sold for 150 US dollars, but currently sell for 153 US dollars on the Stock X online store.

3. Nike Air Trainer Max 91 " Grey Stone Medium Yellow"

The Nike Air Trainer Max 91 " Grey Stone Medium Yellow" (Image via Stock X)

This brilliant piece is a recreation of the original, that dates back to the early 90s' and has served as a versatile training footwear for athletes. These 90s-inspired shoes feature a color scheme of a predominant grey color, serving as the base, with complementing white and black accents, creating a timeless appeal.

Additionally, the iconic Nike air sole technology is adopted into these kicks, aiding comfortability and reducing pressure on the foot.

The durable rubber outsole enhances stability and grip on various surfaces. The Nike swoosh logo is embellished on both sides of the sneakers.

These Bo Jackson staples were released in 2010 and sold for 110 US dollars, and currently sell for 800 US dollars on the Stock X online store.

4. Nike Air Trainer SC 2 "Black Volt"

Nike Air Trainer SC 2 "Black Volt" (Image via Stock X)

These new iterations are inspired by the 1990s Air Trainer collection adapting the unique material combo at the upper and the ageless midfoot strap.

These vintage-inspired silhouettes are dressed in a white and black upper, complemented by the neon green hue on the toe box and heel, with the grey details adding to the overall look of the trainers.

The popular swoosh Nike logo is embellished on the medial and lateral sides of the footwear in a color scheme of grey and white, creating a striking contrast against the neon green background. The padded collar and insole enhance comfort, while the midsole and outsole offer cushioning and perfect traction.

These Bo Jackson-inspired sneakers were released on January 25, 2014, and sold for 120 US dollars, but currently sell for 112 US dollars on the Stock X online store.

These Bo Jackson kicks embody the versatility that the legend is known for. Shop them before they get sold out.