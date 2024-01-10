5 best David Soul films and TV shows

David Soul was a veteran actor who is most popularly recognized as the detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson from the series Starsky & Hutch. He passed away on Thursday. January 4, 2024, "after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family," according to his widow Helen Snell.

Soul's wife, Helen, also wrote:

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

The actor, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, US, gained fame for his portrayal of Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson. Soul began his professional career as a folk singer, opening for artists such as Frank Zappa, The Byrds, and The Lovin' Spoonful before he became well-known as an actor.

We take a look back at some of the best films and television shows featuring David Soul as a tribute to his tenured acting career.

Do note that this article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Five best television shows and films featuring David Soul

1) Starsky & Hutch (1975-1979)

Soul became an icon for his role as "Hutch" in this popular detective series. He and Paul Michael Glaser (as Starsky) formed a memorable pair on-screen. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Tough Det. Sgt. Dave Starsky (Paul Michael Glaser) and educated Det. Sgt. Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson (David Soul) are plainclothes cops taking on dope dealers, muggers, and other thugs, aided by their Souped-up red-and-white 1974 Ford Gran Torino and informant Huggy Bear (Antonio Fargas). Both bachelors' private lives play as interweaving threads in the drama."

2) Magnum Force (1973)

David Soul played the role of Officer John Davis in this neo-noir thriller film by Ted Post. Soul was featured in the film alongside Clint Eastwood, who played the role of the maverick policeman, Harry Callahan. This was one of five Dirty Harry films featuring Clint Eastwood.

3) Salem's Lot (1979)

Based on Stephen King's novel, Salem's Lot is a two-part vampire miniseries featuring David Soul as James Mason. The story revolves around a writer who returns to his hometown only to find that its residents are becoming vampires.

Salem's Lot blends aspects of the haunted house and vampire movie subgenres. When Salem's Lot debuted on CBS in November 1979, it got great reviews. It had a cult following and greatly influenced the vampire subgenre in the years after it was aired.

4) Pentathlon (1994)

Pentathlon is an action film where David Soul stars as an abusive Olympic trainer Heinrich Mueller. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Eric Brogar (Dolph Lundgren), an Olympic gold medalist from Germany, escapes the hands of his neo-Nazi coach to the United States, only to be hunted down again. Now he has to fight to win."

5) Here Come the Brides (1968-1970)

A still from the sitcom (Image via IMDb)

Soul starred in this comedy Western sitcom in the role of Joshua Bolt. Soul met Karen Carlson, his second wife, while working on set. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"The adventures of some loggers and the marriageable single women sent to them in post-Civil War America when they are in Seattle in the Washington Territory."

David Soul is fondly remembered as one of the most memorable actors of his generation, especially for portraying the loveable "Hutch" in Starsky & Hutch and for his work as a director and producer.