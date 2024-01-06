David Soul, an American-British actor and singer, passed away at 80, on January 4, 2024, as revealed by his wife, Helen Snell. According to the BBC, Snell said in a statement that her husband died "after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family." She continued,

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as an actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist, and dear friend. His smile, laughter, and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

Snell and David had been in a relationship since 2002 after meeting when the actor was working in the British stage production of the play Deathtrap. The couple got married on June 26, 2010. Helen Snell is a marketing and PR specialist with her own company.

Details about Helen Snell and David Soul's relationship

David Soul, the actor best known for his role as Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson in the cop show, Starsky and Hutch, was born on August 24, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. The actor met Helen Snell in 2002.

Snell was working in Public Relations for the stage production of Deathtrap and David Soul was touring with them at the time. According to Helen's LinkedIn, she lives in London and graduated from the University of Leads with a bachelor's degree in English and history of art.

The PR specialist then went on to work as a marketing manager for The Magenta Partnership. In November 2002, Snell started her own company under her name, where she is listed as the company director, as per LinkedIn.

David Soul paid tribute to his wife on his website in a piece that began

"Twelve years ago, I met the most beautiful, wonderful woman I could possibly imagine. Her name is Helen Snell. She was doing the PR for Deathtrap, a play I toured with in Britain, and we didn’t hit it off initially because I don’t like PR bullsh*t so I wasn’t one of her favorite clients!"

The actor also revealed that Helen Snell was the reason he got his British citizenship, becoming a dual citizen of both the United Kingdom and the United States, as per People.

He added that at the time they met, Helen had not watched the show Starsky and Hutch, so she had no idea who he was. The pair's relationship eventually "evolved" and they began to see each other, as per davidsoul.com.

They got married on June 26, 2010, in Devon.

Before David Soul got hitched to Snell in 2010, the Starsky and Hutch actor was married four times. In 1964, he married his first wife Mirriam Russeth, and got divorced only a year later.

Karen Carlson, his second wife, is an actress whom he married in 1968, and they called it quits in 1977. Soul tied the knot with Patti Carnel Sherman in 1980, three years after his second marriage. The former couple divorced in 1986. His fourth wife was actress Julia Nickson, whom he married in 1987 and divorced in 1993.

Soul then remained unmarried for nearly two decades, until he finally got hitched to Helen Snell. As per BBC News, David stated that he knew he "wanted to spend the rest of his life there with Helen."

David Soul has welcomed six children, five sons and one daughter. Not much is known about his children except that his daughter followed in her father's acting and musical footsteps, as per The US Sun.