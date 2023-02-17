Starsky & Hutch reboot in the works at Fox

Fox has recently made public the news that the popular 1970s buddy cop series Starsky & Hutch will get a reboot. The reboot will have a new take and add a spin to the original story by bringing in a female duo lead.

Fox is developing the project as a one-hour drama under its script-to-series model, and most of the plot details are being kept under wraps. But here is everything that has been reported about the buddy cop series reboot by Fox.

What is the Starsky & Hutch reboot all about?

The modern reimagining of Starsky & Hutch will revolve around two female detectives, Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson. The detective duo solves crime in the offbeat town of Desert City while being excellent friends. They also try to get to the bottom of the mystery of who sent their fathers to prison 15 years ago for a crime they did not commit while doing their official duties.

Sam Sklaver and Elizabeth Peterson have been brought on board the project as writers and showrunners. Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment will produce the project.

There was another previous attempt at rebooting Starsky & Hutch a few years ago under the wings of Guardians of the Galaxy director and DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. Unfortunately, despite considerable developments, it did not move forward. Gunn commented:

"I started writing down some outlandish ideas for how we would handle Starsky and Hutch today – ideas that would be exciting and different and not at all what people expect. This would NOT be a reboot or a remake, but a continuation of the original series that would deconstruct the buddy cop show in a fun way.

He continued:

"Like Guardians of the Galaxy did with the space opera, it would honor the genre while turning it inside-out. And it would definitely not be a spoof like the 2004 Starsky & Hutch movie – it would be gritty and driven by both characters and high stakes. I came up with a lot of wild ideas."

What was the original series about?

The original Starsky & Hutch was created by William Blinn and ran from 1975-79 on ABC. The show starred David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser in the titular roles of Kenneth Richard “Hutch” Hutchinson and David Michael Starsky, respectively. Antonio Fargas starred as Huggy Bear, the two detectives’ informant.

The series, which ran for 93 episodes, was produced by Spelling-Goldberg Productions. The original followed the two detectives as they traversed the streets of the fictional Bay City, California, in a two-door Ford Gran Torino.

Starsky & Hutch was made into a feature film in 2004 which starred Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and Snoop Dogg. The film was a homage to the series and was directed by Todd Phillips. It became a commercial hit and grossed over $170 million at the global box office, even though Stiller was nominated for the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor for his performance in the feature.

Watch this space to know more about the reboot of the 1970s cop drama.

