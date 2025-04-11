5 best fast food pancakes to try

Pancakes are a classic comfort food, a breakfast staple that has now become an all-day snack, which many enjoy for their soft texture and sweet flavor. Evolved from simple griddle cakes, they have transformed into enjoyable treats served as a stack and topped with syrup and butter. In recent years, fast food chains have given pancakes a unique twist.

With the ongoing demand for comfort food, fast food chains have incorporated their versions of pancakes into their breakfast lineups. Some prioritize taste, while others are designed more for convenience and affordability. Whether served as full-sized stacks or bite-sized options, these dishes provide customers quick access to traditional flavors.

If you are craving pancakes, check out McDonald's, Burger King, and some other popular joints from our list.

A guide to the fast food pancakes

1) McDonald’s

A breakfast offering by McDonald’s (Image via mcd menus)

Hotcakes at McDonald's are served only during breakfast hours, although certain locations offer them throughout the day. The hotcakes portion comes with three portions, along with accompaniments such as butter and maple syrup. The price of basic Hotcakes is $5.69, while the biscuit, sausage patty, hash browns, and scrambled eggs companion offers cost $8.69.

The Hotcakes portion provides 580 calories, 15 grams of fat, 101 grams of carbohydrates, 45 grams of sugar, and 9 grams of protein alongside 530 milligrams of sodium. Additional items such as sausage and bacon can be purchased as sides by customers at an extra expense.

Additional information: McDonald's Hotcakes contain allergens like wheat, egg, milk, and soy.

2) IHOP

Original Buttermilk pan-cake recipe by IHOP (Image via ihop)

Customers can buy Original Buttermilk Pancakes at IHOP (International House of Pancakes), which specializes in breakfast items, especially pancakes. A full stack consists of five pancakes and costs $11.99. Extra add-ons, including breakfast meats, flavored syrups, or fresh fruits, will incur additional costs.

One portion of five buttermilk griddle cakes has 720 calories, 30 grams of fat, 102 grams of carbohydrates, 20 grams of sugar, 21 grams of protein, and a high 2,460 milligrams of sodium.

Additional information: IHOP's pancakes contain allergens like wheat, egg, milk, gluten, and soy.

3) Cracker Barrel

A traditional griddle cake by Cracker Barrel (Image via blog.crackerbarrel)

Customers at Cracker Barrel can enjoy traditional buttermilk griddle cakes, which the restaurant bakes following the Southern-style tradition. One can get a stack of three at a time, which comes with natural syrup and whipped butter. You can also add extra syrup to your liking.

The entire serving contains 550 calories, 15 grams of fat, 85 grams of carbohydrates,10 grams of sugar, 920 milligrams of sodium, and 11 grams of protein.

4) Burger King

A breakfast platter by Burger King (Image via menu)

Customers can find the Pancake Platter among the breakfast choices at Burger King restaurants. A platter at this food chain consists of three pancakes with syrup and butter for accompaniment.

Purchasing the platter costs $3.49, although regional price variations might exist. The stack of three with syrup delivers 450 calories, 18 grams of fat, 65 grams of carbohydrates, 30 grams of sugar, 7 grams of protein, alongside 602.7 milligrams of sodium.

Additional information: Burger King's pancakes contain allergens like wheat, milk, and eggs.

5) Jack in the Box

A pre-prepared breakfast menu item (Image via jackinthebox-menu)

Jack in the Box customers can enjoy a convenient breakfast staple with their Mini Pancakes. The breakfast establishment serves eight small griddle cakes together with a side of syrup. Customers can purchase these at $2.99, and the combo pack costs $4.99. A full serving containing syrup has 319 calories and 9 grams of fat, 2.5 grams of saturated fat, 53 grams of carbohydrate, 14 grams of sugar, 5 grams of protein, and 570 milligrams of sodium.

Pancakes continue to be a popular selection in fast food restaurants because of their easy preparation and customer appeal. Each establishment has a common purpose of delivering convenient access to traditional breakfast items. Ultimately, fast food griddle cakes serve as a practical choice for those seeking a warm, sweet breakfast without requiring time-consuming preparation.

