IHOP to offer free pancakes on March 4: Here’s how to get the National Pancake Day deal

IHOP will give away free pancakes on March 4 as part of its annual National Pancake Day celebration. Customers visiting participating locations between 7 am and 8 pm can receive a complimentary short stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes. It will be served with whipped butter and flavored syrup. The promotion, now in its 19th year, aims to draw diners while making charitable donations.

The free pancakes offer is valid for dine-in guests only and excludes substitutions or combo deals. IHOP also plans to attempt a Guinness World Record by serving over 20,000 pancakes at the Santa Monica Pier on March 1, donating $1 from each pancake sold to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Free pancakes: Details of the National Pancake Day promotion

The free pancakes deal applies to IHOP’s classic short stack, which includes three buttermilk pancakes. The offer is available March 4 during operating hours, though times may vary by location. Guests have to dine in to redeem the promotion, and taxes or gratuities are not included. IHOP clarified that one cannot combine the deal with other discounts and it will not apply to takeout orders.

According to IHOP’s website, the event is part of a long-standing tradition to celebrate breakfast culture. IHOP locations inside airports, casinos, or sports venues may not participate due to third-party lease agreements. Customers are advised to confirm availability with their nearest restaurant.

Charity component and world record attempt

IHOP to celebrate National Pancake Day with 20K for Pancake Day (Image via X/@IHOP)

Beyond free pancakes, IHOP’s National Pancake Day includes a charitable initiative. During the March 1 event named "20K for Pancake Day" at Santa Monica Pier, the chain will donate $1 per pancake served to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The effort coincides with an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for “most pancakes served in eight hours”.

IHOP’s National Pancake Day has historically raised millions for organizations like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Terms and conditions to know

While the free pancakes promotion is straightforward, IHOP emphasizes several restrictions. The offer applies only to the Original Buttermilk Pancakes short stack. Thus, no upgrades to specialty flavors like Chocolate Chip or New York Cheesecake are permitted.

Original Buttermilk Pancakes (short stack) (Image via IHOP)

Guests cannot substitute the pancakes for other menu items or combine the deal with loyalty rewards. IHOP’s website notes that the deal is “limited time” and available only at participating US restaurants.

History of IHOP’s National Pancake Day

IHOP has been a partner of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals since 2006 (Image via IHOP restaurants)

IHOP introduced National Pancake Day in 2006 as a way to celebrate its signature dish while supporting charities like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The event has since become an annual tradition. The chain has been giving away millions of free pancakes for nearly two decades.

This year’s focus on the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank marks a shift toward local community support. Previous campaigns partnered with national organizations, but IHOP stated the change reflects customer feedback about prioritizing hometown needs.

After March 4, IHOP will resume its regular menu offerings, including seasonal items like Burrito Bowls and Stuffed French Toast. For now, there have been no announcements by the chain to extend the free pancakes promotion beyond National Pancake Day.

