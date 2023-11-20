5 best Gola sneakers of all time

The popular British sportswear brand Gola was founded in 1905 and is highly appreciated for its forward-thinking innovations in the world of sports fashion. This English brand gained prominence in the sneakers industry in the '60s and '70s, with its collection of sneakers paying homage to British culture and heritage. The brand's collection of sneakers has become wardrobe staples due to their rich history and unique craftsmanship.

The 118-year-old brand's massive following is also attributed to its iconic collaborations over the years with other notable brands such as Engineered Garments, Liberty London, Grahame Fowler and Strictly Alabama.

From the trend-setting Men's Contact Leather sneakers collection to the women's Elan sneakers collection, it's no longer news that this brand's impact on the industry is something to be reckoned with.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five best Gola sneakers of all time.

Best Gola sneakers ever released

1. The classic men's contact leather sneakers

The classic men's contact leather sneakers (Image via Gola)

These men's sneakers draw inspiration from heritage court sports footwear, adding a modern twist to the vintage silhouette. These kicks are dressed in a predominant white colorway accented by black and rust detailing.

The seamless blend of leather on the upper and suede material on the toe bumper adds to the retro aesthetics, as well as ensuring durability. The brand's artisanal skills are seen with the strategically perforated details, the neat stitches, and the gold embellishments showing the brand's name.

Additionally, the cushioned midsole ensures comfort during long day wear, and the padded heel tab provides support to the ankle area, while the durable rubber outsole enhances stability.

These retro-inspired sneakers are priced at 110 US dollars on the brand's official website.

2. The Gola men's hawk sneakers

The Gola men's hawk sneakers (Image via Gola)

These classic men's shoes are crafted from a combo of leather, suede and mesh materials that ensure durability and breathability. The black, feather grey and otter color scheme imbibes the '80s vibe into the design of the sneakers. The brand’s minimalistic detailing is showcased in the perforated designs on the upper and the brand's name embellished in gold prints on the sides, tongue and heel tab.

Also, the traditional lace-up closure allows for an adjustable fit, while the two-color-layered outsole provides excellent traction and grip, as well as completing the overall vintage look of the kicks.

These '80s-inspired sneakers sell for 105 US dollars on the brand's official website.

3. The classic men's Titan sneakers

The classic men's Titan sneakers (Image via Gola)

These fashion-forward sneakers are inspired by the brand's heritage, effortlessly blending contemporary elements with an on-trend twist. The bold and endearing colorway of navy blue, ash-grey and burgundy creates an aesthetically pleasing appeal, as well as making these kicks versatile options to pair with different ensembles.

The multi-layered construction of the upper features a combination of leather, suede and mesh materials that allow for optimum comfort, while the off-white exaggerated outsole that climbs up to the upper offers stability on different surfaces.

These chic sneakers are priced at 140 US dollars on the brand's official website.

4. Classic women's Elan sneakers

The classic women's Elan sneakers (Image via Gola)

These women's training shoes are dressed in a unique color palette that features a predominant sun-coloured hue that lays a solid base for the red and moonlight accents to stand out.

Additionally, the comfort of these sleek feminine trainers is enhanced with the cushioned midsole, the padded heel tab and the gum outsole, while the laces in white hue not only allow for a customizable fit but also add a neutral tone to the overall colorway.

These timeless pieces sell for 110 US dollars on the brand's official website.

5. The classic women's Harrier Mirror sneakers

The classic women's Harrier Mirror sneakers (Image via Gola)

These feminine sneakers are one of the brand's most sought-after releases. These kicks embody a laid-back but elegant design, with the upper of the shoe primarily enveloped in a deep navy blue suede hue, contrasted by the metallic gold prints strategically embellished on the sneakers, giving a flair of luxury. The traditional lace-up closure also complements the predominant navy blue color, as well as ensuring an adjustable fit.

The icing on the cake is the gum outsole that adds an old-school vibe to the overall look of the shoes and also aids stability.

These elegant low-tops sell for 100 US dollars on the brand's official website.

Gola sneakers are in high demand by sneakerheads and fashionistas alike. Shop them before they get sold out!