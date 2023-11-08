5 best Golden Goose sneakers of all time

The Golden Goose, an Italian brand founded by Francesca Rinaldo and Alessandro Gallo in 2000, is known for its distinctive designs, often incorporating eccentric features. It started the "ugly shoes” trend, which paved the way for other brands to adopt this unique style.

The eccentric brand's attention to detail and dedication to creating fashionable hand-crafted shoes has placed it at the top with other notable brands. The Italian brand has collaborated with other top brands like Swarovski to create sneakers with embellished crystal sparkles.

Additionally, Golden Goose collaborations with the avante-garde Vetement and Off-white brands have cemented its status as one of the brands to look out for. From its "Dad-star" collection to its crystal-embellished sneakers, it is no longer news that Golden Goose has delivered innovative sneakers over the years.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best Golden Goose sneakers of all time.

Best Golden Goose sneakers ever released

1. Golden Goose ''Dad-Star'' sneaker

The Golden Goose ''Dad-Star'' sneaker (Image via eBay)

This vintage-inspired silhouette dressed in a metallic silver hue, with a chunky sole and a touch of blue details on the upper pays tribute to the brand's historic collections and celebrates Sneakers Day.

The already-used and distressed aesthetics give an interesting aesthetic to the shoes. Additionally, the blend of vintage and contemporary elements marks the brand's craftsmanship.

These kicks sell for $350 on eBay.

2. The "Sparkle" sneakers

The "Sparkle" sneakers (Image via Golden Goose)

This low-top silhouette is inspired by the skate low-top designs and is the first brainchild of the collaboration between Golden Goose and Swavroski. It is dressed in an all-white faded- looking hue with encrusted crystals, giving the iconic distressed appeal with Swavroski's artistic touch with the strategically embedded crystals.

Another unique feature of these eccentric kicks is a creamy-toned outsole with black stained accents, complemented by the star logo embossed on the side of the shoes creating a "diamond in the rough" theme.

These kicks sell for 2,202 US dollars on the brand's official website.

3. The Super-Star "Crystal Embellished" Sneakers

The Super-Star "Crystal Embellished" Sneakers (Image via Lyst)

Just like the collegiate sneakers, this stylish sneaker features a greyish colorway with white detailings visible on the star logo and the laces as well. As the name implies, it features encrusted crystals and pearls, uniquely placed on the side and back of the shoe. Additionally, it features a "Love" detailing embedded with crystals below the padded collar, with the faded-looking sole making these kicks "Fashion statement" worthy. These shoes sell for $400 on Lyst.

4. The "Yeah" sneakers

The "Yeah" sneakers (Image via Nordstrom)

This retro-inspired silhouette pays homage to New York's heritage, featuring leopard prints on the collar pad, black leather on the upper with the laces in black color. The red detailing displays the edition of the footwear, with golden and blue accents visible on the star logo on the side and back of the shoe.

To crown it all, the sneakers feature a white and brown rubber outsole complementing the overall blend of colors. These streetwear-inspired shoes sell for $575 on Nordstrom's online store.

5. The bio-based "Pure Star" sneakers

The bio-based "Pure Star" sneakers (Image via Golden Goose)

Unlike the regular distressed sneakers design, these shoes are dressed in a clean and crisp looking all-white leather material, with white laces to complete the monochromatic color scheme. Additionally, it features a metallic leather heel tab and a white outsole complementing the white upper. The minimalistic design of these stylish piece makes it versatile and perfectly matches various ensembles.

These shoes sell for $545 on the brand's official website.

It is no secret that the eccentric brand has amassed a cult following due to its out-of-the-ordinary sneaker design. Looking for unique sneaker designs to express your style and individuality? Grab any of the aforementioned sneakers before they get sold out!