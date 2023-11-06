7 best upcoming Nike sneakers of November 2023

Nike is known for pushing limits in style and performance and always delivers innovative, pace-setting designs. The shoe giant has released an array of impressive remixes and new silhouettes in 2023 that have caused a lot of buzz. The Oregon-based brand has a cult following, and sneakerheads and fashionistas alike are always on the lookout for the brand's latest release.

As 2023 draws to a close, the renowned brand is set to release a lineup of sneakers this November to meet the ever-growing demands of sneakerheads around the globe.

Below is a carefully curated list of sneakers from the shoe giant set to be released soon.

Best Nike sneakers releasing soon

1. Vapor Edge Dunk Kyler Murray

The Vapor Edge Dunk Kyler Murray (Image via Nike)

These holiday kicks capture the unique style of the talented quarterback Kyler Murray. The shoes are dressed primarily in white, accented by a glossy bronze swoosh on the waist and matching spikes on the soles.

These futuristic kicks are set to be released on Friday, November 10, 2023, at a retail price of $190 on the brand's official website.

2. Zoom Vomero 5 "Plum Eclipse"

TheZoom Vomero 5 "Plum Eclipse" (Image via Nike)

Since the arrival of these retro-inspired kicks, sneakerheads and fashionistas have continued to grab a pair or two, ensuring that the sneakers get sold out in record time. The latest iteration of the Vomero, the "Plum Eclipse," is an artful mix of mesh, leather, and TPU panels.

These visually appealing sneakers feature a rich plum eclipse shade with pink and black accents, adding a blend of femininity and playfulness.

The sneakers are set to be released on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, for $180 on the brand's official website.

3. Air Max1 "Multi Denim"

Nike Air Max1 "Multi Denim" (Image via Nike)

The iconic Air Max silhouette has been dressed in various denim colorways for a trendy and fun design. This fresh take on this unique footwear offers a sense of personal style and individuality through the material's versatility. The pale ivory and navy blue primary color scheme also creates a balanced and harmonious design.

This stylish denim footwear will be released on November 7, 2023, and will sell for $150 on the brand's official website.

4. Air Max Plus "25th Anniversary"

The Air Max Plus "25th Anniversary" (Image via Nike)

Since 1998, the Air Max Plus has been known for its mesmerizing aesthetics and innovative technology, resonating with fashionistas and athletes, and has become a symbol of individuality.

This November release features dominant purple and blue colors, complemented by the white accents, recreating the iconic Sean MC Dowell's original silhouette. The white midsole and outsole aid cushioning and traction and also complement the overall look of the sneakers.

The timeless kicks are set to be released on November 9, 2023, and sell for $185 on the brand's official website.

5. Air Force1Mid SP Off-White "Varsity Maize"

The Air Force1Mid SP Off-White "Varsity Maize" (Image via Off-white)

Off-white and Nike have a history of successful partnerships, and these stylish kicks are the result of yet another collaborative effort between the two brands. The stylish shoes feature a two-tone color scheme of white and yellow. The upper leather material creates a solid base for the striking yellow accents on the tongue and heel tab.

These attention-grabbing shoes will be released on November 9, 2023, and will sell for $205 on Nike's official website.

6. LeBron 2 LX "Beast"

The LeBron 2 LX "Beast"(Image via Nike)

The latest brainchild of the collaborative effort of the basketball phenomenon and the shoe giant comes in a bold and intimidating colorway. The sneakers feature animal skin-like patterns, representing Lebron's power and dominance on the court.

These Lebron-inspired kicks are set to be released on November 16, 2023, and will sell for $250 on Nike's official website.

7. Air Max Penny 1 "Stadium Green"

The Air Max Penny 1 "Stadium Green" (Image via Nike)

The iconic basketball player Penny Hardaway is the inspiration behind these crisp and well-crafted sneakers. The popular Orlando team colors are represented by the predominant green leather, an ode to his time on the team. The yellow and white details represent Penny's positive impact and energy on the team.

The primarily white midsole aids cushioning and impact absorption, with the outsole providing excellent traction and grip control, as well as complementing the green color at the upper.

These retro-inspired sneakers will be released on November 13, 2023, and sell for $180 on the brand's official website.

Popular iterations of various sneakers don't often stay on shelves for long due to high demand and hype from sneaker enthusiasts. So stay tuned for more updates on the latest sneaker releases.