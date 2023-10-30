LeBron James gives sneak peek of first signature LeBron 1 worn in his NBA debut ahead of Kings faceoff

On October 29, 2003, LeBron James made his debut in the NBA against the Sacramento Kings. “The Chosen One” jumped from high school to pro basketball with all the hype of what scouts called a generational talent. The analysts got their cards right when it came to the Akron, Ohio native. 20 years later, he’s still building a GOAT-worthy resume.

Heading into the game against the Kings, “King James” posted several photos bridging the 20-year gap between his rookie year and today. One such reminder of his longevity is found in his sneakers:

LeBron James debuted in the NBA exactly 20 years ago.

Five years before his first NBA game, LeBron James signed a seven-year $87 million deal with Nike. Reebok reportedly offered $115 million but James bet on himself and “The Swoosh.” The partnership between James and the footwear manufacturing giant has easily become one of the best and strongest in the shoe business.

Nike has been with James every step of his basketball career in the NBA. From his first shoe contract in the NBA, he was given a lifetime deal worth $1 billion.

To commemorate the start of their partnership, the LA Lakers superstar and Nike have been releasing retro models of James’ shoes. One of those that has the insignia of James' first NBA game is the Nike Air Zoom Generation.

In his NBA debut, James couldn't lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a win. Still, he was arguably the game's best player. He played a game-high 42 minutes and finished with 25 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Cavaliers.

Despite the loss, Cavs Nation was giddy with excitement. After years of mediocrity, their savior had finally arrived.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have a slow start against the Sacramento Kings

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are playing their third game of the season. They are taking on the Sacramento Kings on the road. In the first quarter of the game, James played seven minutes and finished with four points. He could have gotten more but hit just 1-4 free throw attempts.

The home team is up 41-28 behind De’Aaron Fox who had 10 points and Domantas Sabonis who had seven points, three rebounds and two assists already. James will have to play better for the Lakers to close the gap.

In the Lakers’ last game, LeBron James also struggled badly in the first three quarters against the Phoenix Suns. Only a 10-point fourth quarter, including clutch baskets redeemed the night for him. He will have to pick up his game against the Kings.