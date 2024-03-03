5 Best Iris Apfel fashion moments explored as celebrated designer dies at 102 

Iris Apfel, the style influencer, had an aura of positivity and vibrancy that was showcased through her eccentric clothes and iconic bright red lipstick. Considering that the style icon lived up to 102 years, the world was blessed with decades of fashion inspiration from the late fashionista.

With a background as a fashion copywriter for Women’s Wear Daily, she started a textile business with her husband, the late Carl Apfel, which boasted clients like Estee Lauder and Jacqueline Onassis.

Apfel shot into the limelight after the Metropolitan Museum hosted an exhibition in her honor, titled "Rara Avis", which translates to mean, “a rare bird.” Apfel touched the lives of many and encouraged women to be authentic and embrace the beauty of age instead of trying to hide it.

Best fashion moments of Iris Apfel

While it is impossible to reduce Iris Apfel’s best looks into five categories, as she made every outfit a fashion moment, there are a few that fans have continued to cherish till date.

1) A sizzling red coat for a Harper's Bazaar cover

In one of her most iconic looks, Apfel draped a Benchellal coat with large floral patterned embellishments on the shoulders and arms. In typical Apfel fashion, the red hue was complemented by chunky wrist bangles and red nails.

Her classic white hair and wide rimmed glasses enhanced the elegant visuals, and she clinched the stunning look with bright red lips. The fashion icon was styled by Abid Haque for the cover.

2) The sunshine yellow monochrome outfit for her 100th birthday celebration

Apfel turned 100 in September 2021, and she came fittingly attired for the occasion. At the birthday party, which took place at Central Park Tower, Apfel wore silk pants from her collection with H&M and paired them with a black turtleneck top underneath an enormous ruffled tulle jacket.

Of course, Apfel elevated the already stunning look with chunky purple and yellow beads, brown bangles, and stylish yellow and black flats. Her signature white hair and red lips finished off the look.

3) The crisp green and turquoise blazer set at the ACE Awards in 2021

The style icon looked resplendent at the 25th ACE Awards in New York, 2024 in a green and turquoise blue blazer with matching pants. She matched the clothes with loafers in the same color motif.

The style icon wore green and silver necklaces with silver bracelets and her signature glasses in turquoise. She accepted a super hero award in the outfit, which many found to be quite fitting. The outfit was also from Iris Apfel’s collaboration with H&M.

4) Cream sophisticated button up suit at the 2009 exhibition at the Fashion Institute of Technology

Iris Apfel proved she could pull off bold and understated color shades evenly, as she attended the 2008 exhibition at the Fashion Institute of Technology in a cream pantsuit with stylish ridges on the blazer.

However, that was where the minimalism ended, as she accessorized with statement jewelry consisting of large wrist bangles in gold and silver, a statement light brown fur shawl around her neck and a snakeskin clutch purse and matching flats. Her signature hairdo and red lip balanced out the stunning look.

5) Neon green for the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City

For this special occasion, Iris Apfel opted for a silky neon green dress shirt with cross embellishment on the neck and black pants. The style icon opted for bold and large neckpieces in black silver and red. Her stylish wrist bangles were not left out as she wore them in red, silver, and brown.

Iris Apfel was living proof that age is not a barrier to individual expression and looking good. She brought happiness to those around her through her choice of outfits alone. Those inspired by her believe Iris Apfel will live on in the hearts of millions around the globe.