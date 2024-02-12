5 best Liam Hemsworth movies to watch ahead of Land of Bad

The Hemsworth brothers have made a name for themselves in Hollywood. While Chris may lead the pack in terms of global recognition, Liam Hemsworth isn't far behind.

It is interesting to note that Liam started his career on the small screen before appearing in feature films. Over the years, he has been attached to many notable projects. The latest one that has fans excited is Land of Bad.

Scheduled to release on February 16, 2024, the action thriller will see Liam Hemsworth don the role of a young Air Force officer named Sergeant JJ Kinney. When he gets stuck behind enemy lines, he has to rely on the air support provided by Captain Eddie Grimm, a drone pilot played by Russell Crowe.

Directed by William Eubank, it promises plenty of explosions, fights and intense moments. While fans wait for Land of Bad to hit the theatres, they can indulge in some of Liam Hemsworth's other movies that showcase his on-screen charisma.

The Hunger Games, Arkansas and three other Liam Hemsworth movies that fans shouldn't miss

1) The Hunger Games (2012)

The beloved Hunger Games film series helped put Liam Hemsworth on the map along with Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.

The first installment, directed by Gary Ross, focuses on a televised fight to the death event held in Panem known as the Hunger Games. The participants, also known as tributes, are adolescents chosen from 12 different districts.

Liam Hemsworth plays Gale Hawthorne. He shares a special bond with Katniss Everdeen portrayed by Lawrence, who volunteers as tribute to save her younger sister.

Hemsworth does a great job of showcasing the mixed feelings he experiences when he sees Katniss and Peeta, played by Hutcherson, pose as a couple to appease the audience.

2) The Expendables 2 (2012)

Directed by Simon West, this action-packed movie comprises a star-studded cast including Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and more. The sequel to The Expendables (2010) follows the gang on a revenge quest against the powerful and intimidating Villain played by Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Liam Hemsworth plays Billy the Kid who used to be a military sniper. Fans of The Expendables film series enjoy impressive action sequences and fights, and this one has enough to keep them content.

It is also commendable to see each well-developed character add to the engaging narrative that never gets boring.

3) Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

The sequel to the box-office hit Independence Day (1996), directed by Roland Emmerich, is set 20 years after the events of the first film.

An Earth Space Defense organization has been formed to mitigate another invasion. However, when a mothership arrives and starts drilling to the Earth's core, stopping it proves to be a real challenge even with the help of reverse-engineered alien technology.

Several cast members reprise their roles in this sequel including Jeff Goldblum as David Levinson, Judd Hirsch as Julius Levinson, and Bill Pullman as former President Thomas J. Whitmore.

Liam Hemsworth plays Jake Morrison, an Earth Space Defense pilot who lost his parents in the first invasion. The engaging plot, coupled with striking special effects, makes this a must-watch.

4) Isn't It Romantic (2019)

This Liam Hemsworth starrer is a rom-com with a delightful twist. Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, it stars Rebel Wilson as Natalie, a timid architect who is exploited by her co-workers. She has a deep hatred towards romantic comedies and doesn't find them realistic.

However, things take a strange turn when she wakes up in an alternate world that plays out exactly like a romantic comedy.

Liam Hemsworth portrays a billionaire named Blake, a client of the company Natalie works for. In the fantasy world, he plays Natalie's potential love interest.

The best thing about this movie is that while it satirizes cringe elements of rom-coms, it plays some cliches to its advantage in order to create a satisfying movie-watching experience.

5) Arkansas (2020)

Viewers who enjoy crime narratives will find this Liam Hemsworth movie worth watching. Marking Clark Duke's directorial debut, this movie is an adaptation of John Brandon's novel of the same name.

Hemsworth plays Kyle, who works for a notorious drug kingpin, along with Swin, portrayed by Duke. When a deal goes wrong, they realize that their lives could be at stake.

Although a slow burn, the movie makes up for it with intriguing characters and intelligent dialogue that helps viewers stay immersed in the plot. The audience will also enjoy the captivating score that matches the mood of the scenes and helps elevate the viewing experience.

Liam Hemsworth fans should give these engaging titles a try while they wait for the release of Land of Bad.

