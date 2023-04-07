5 best Nike KD13 colorways of all time 

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has long been a partner of NBA star Kevin Durant and their signature sneakers have been highly appreciated by fans. The 13th signature sneaker of the KD line was first teased in February 2020 and was made specially for basketball.

The sneaker model is constructed using KD 12's innovation and features a full-length zoom airbag strobel upon the upper in a stitched pattern. The official Nike site introduces the sneaker model:

"The KD13—built with a full-length Zoom Air unit stitched directly to the upper and an additional Zoom Air unit in the forefoot—provides the responsiveness and optimal energy return to help you make big-time plays all game long."

The shoe's upper is constructed out of minimal material in soft feel to give a broken-in feel. The shoe model further features a double-stacked zoom air, which is stacked underneath the full-length zoom air bag in the forefoot.

The full-length Nike Zoom air bag is stitched directly to the upper and gives a shape according to your foot. Speaking about the sneakers in an official press release, Kevin Durant said:

"I'm excited about the way basketball players are going to respond to the KD13—the innovation is a step up from the KD12. The double-stacked airbag makes me feel more secure and light on my feet."

Hence, reminiscing about the old memories, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the five best Nike KD 13 colorways.

5 most iconic Nike x Kevin Durant's KD13 sneaker model, which catches the attention

1) Nike KD 13 "Chill"

Nike KD 13 "Chill" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The special edition "Chill" colorway comes in a "Washed Coral / Laser Crimson / Pale Ivory / Barely Volt" color scheme. The official swoosh label's site introduces the model:

"Before the ball is tipped, KD zeroes in on his craft with the aid of his rich and diverse music library. Ranging from soul classics to southern trap bangers, the rhythmic sounds enhance his pre-game preparation from a physical and mental standpoint, creating a laid-back vibe that gets him locked in for the task ahead."

This edition is inspired by Durant's favorite R&B playlist and its color spectrum-based upper. The shoe was released on April 24, 2023, at a retail of $160. Currently, it can be availed at StockX for $278.

2) Nike KD 13 "Hype"

Launched as a special edition, the KD13 "Hype" colorway was a nod to the hip-hop culture and fashion with the graphics of flowers and gold chains upon the upper. The shoes come clad in a "Washed Coral / Barely Volt / Summit White / Laser Crimson" color scheme. The official site introduces the colorway:

"Before the ball is tipped, KD zeroes in on his craft with the aid of his rich and diverse music library. Ranging from soul classics to southern trap bangers, the rhythmic sounds enhance his pre-game preparation from a physical and mental standpoint."

The colorway is inspired by KD's pump-up playlist and gives a nod to the hip-hop culture. The shoe was launched on April 10, 2020, at a retail of $160. Currently, the shoe can be availed via StockX for $234.

3) Nike KD 13 "Easy Money Sniper"

Nike KD 13 "Easy Money Sniper" (Image via Sportskeeda)

KD13 "Easy Money Sniper" was launched in 2020 and was another nod to Kevin Durant's love for music. The shoe comes clad in a "White / Multi Color / Sail" color scheme. The official site introduces the sneaker colorway:

"When KD gets into a groove on the court, he makes it look easy. The KD13 'Easy Money Sniper' pays homage to the laid-back vibes of 60s rock music and the effortlessness of KD's ability to take over a game. This far out colourway features a cream-coloured midsole, groovy art graphics on the upper and a psychedelic pattern on the tongue."

The shoe was launched on September 24, 2020, at a retail of $160. Currently, it can be availed at StockX for $205.

4) Nike KD 13 "EYBL"

Launched as part of the "EYBL" pack in 2020, the sneaker model was released alongside the Kobe 5 Protro "EYBL" and a friends and family pair. The shoe's upper comes clad in a simplistic white hue, which contrasts with the gold accents. The gold hue is accentiated upon the swoosh logos, laces, and mid panels.

An eye-catching detail was added with the blue trim on the sock liners and co-branding details. The shoe was launched on July 30, 2020, for $150. Currently, it can be availed at StockX for $250.

5) Nike KD 13 "Aunt Pearl"

Nike KD 13 "Aunt Pearl" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The beloved "Aunt Pearl" makeover of KD's signature shoe line has been one of the most followed colorways. The sneaker makeover comes clad in a "Pink Foam / Light Arctic Pink / Blue Void" color scheme. The official site introduces the sneaker:

"KD's 'Aunt Pearl' editions are more than just a shoe—they have become a symbol of KD's bond with his late aunt and a reminder of the ongoing fight against cancer. Designed to drive cancer research funding through a partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer fund—the KD 13 'Aunt Pearl' is the tenth edition of this celebrated franchise."

The shoe model's upper comes clad in a pink hue, which is contrasted with an abalone-pearl-inspired swoosh logo and sole unit. The colorway honors KD's aunt Pearl. A portion of the shoe's sale will go towards the women's cancer center. The shoe was released on October 24, 2020, at a retail price of $160. Currently, it can be availed via StockX for $222.

While production of KD13 has come to a halt, fans and sneakerheads are still looking forward to purchasing the sneakers in multiple colorways. Fans can purchase these colorways on the shoe resellers sites.

Poll : 0 votes