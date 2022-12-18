5 best Nike Tiempo Legend football boot colorways of 2022

Nike has made its name in the sneaker world for all the shoes it has launched since its inception. However, it has not only catered to the general sneakerheads but has also served sports such as basketball, tennis, running, and football.

For fans of football, numerous cleats have been introduced in various rotations and iterations. The Tiempo Legend football boots are among the most well-liked models. However, since its introduction almost 30 years ago, Nike's longest-lasting boot line has evolved over time to ensure that it remains relevant and consistently visible on fields at the highest level of play.

Additionally, the Swoosh offers football fans new Tiempo Legend silhouettes in fresh colorways each season. In the same manner, it introudced new models this year as well. On that note, listed below are the top five Nike Tiempo Legend football boots colorways of 2022 that garnered massive attention.

The Tiempo Legend 9 "Lucent Pack" and four other Nike Tiempo Legend football boot colourways of 2022

1) Nike Tiempo Legend IX "Made In Italy"

Pro:Direct Soccer @ProD_Soccer fal.cn/3sozv



The Nike Tiempo Legend IX Made In Italy special edition boot is available now at Pro:Direct Soccer 🛒 JUST DROPPEDThe Nike Tiempo Legend IX Made In Italy special edition boot is available now at Pro:Direct Soccer 🛒 JUST DROPPED 🔥 fal.cn/3sozvThe Nike Tiempo Legend IX Made In Italy special edition boot is available now at Pro:Direct Soccer 🛒 https://t.co/VIeb0JCXt5

To commemorate Andrea Pirlo's performances in the white and blue Air Tiempo Legend of 2006, Nike brought the Tiempo back to its Italian origins in Montebelluna for a special edition. The highest quality Algerian leather was used to create the Tiempo Legend IX "Made in Italy," whereas the boot's distinctive grey color comes from untreated leather.

As a nod to the Air Legend's grey and silver plate, chrome is added to the soleplate. While that iconic Swoosh flies in blue from the heel down the lateral side, strong stitch lines stand out throughout the upper. Additionally, if one looks closely at the heel, they will notice a small tab with the Italian flag with a reference to Montebelluna.

These football boots are available at select retail sites for $300.

2) Nike Tiempo Legend 9 "Lucent Pack"

Fútbol Emotion @futbolemotion



Consigue tus nuevas Nike Tiempo Legend 9 del Lucent Pack en Fútbol Emotion.

🛒 bit.ly/3QbOY8R

--

#nikefootball #FutbolEmotion Historia viva de la marca del swoosh.Consigue tus nuevas Nike Tiempo Legend 9 del Lucent Pack en Fútbol Emotion.-- Historia viva de la marca del swoosh.Consigue tus nuevas Nike Tiempo Legend 9 del Lucent Pack en Fútbol Emotion.🛒 bit.ly/3QbOY8R--#nikefootball #FutbolEmotion https://t.co/29ex4AZOMS

The first on-field Tiempo colorway for the 2022–2023 season was released by Nike this year as a part of the brand-new "Lucent Pack."The Tiempo Legend 9 boots in "Guava Ice," "Yellow Strike," and "Sunset Glow" colorways have a contemporary and distinctive appearance. While the studs and insole are orange, the swoosh and sole insert are golden-yellow.

Moreover, the construction of the football boots provides rigid control and comfort, and the shoes include Revamped plate and refined k-leather upper that gives them a classy finish.

This Nike Tiempo Legend 9 "Lucent Pack" are available at the Swoosh official site and select retail sites for $230.

3) Nike Tiempo Legend 9 "Shadow Pack"

Pro:Direct Soccer @ProD_Soccer bit.ly/3uWvFbs



The Nike Tiempo Legend IX from the Shadow Pack is now in stock at Pro:Direct Soccer Shop all price points, ground types & sizes in the world's largest Bootroom 🛒 Just DroppedThe Nike Tiempo Legend IX from the Shadow Pack is now in stock at Pro:Direct SoccerShop all price points, ground types & sizes in the world's largest Bootroom 🛒 Just Dropped 📲 bit.ly/3uWvFbs⚫️ The Nike Tiempo Legend IX from the Shadow Pack is now in stock at Pro:Direct Soccer 📲 Shop all price points, ground types & sizes in the world's largest Bootroom 🛒 https://t.co/0lLaZ2gurt

All three of Nike's major silos received fashionable black and gold paint jobs as part of the 2022 Black Pack. The Nike Tiempo Legend 9 boots in "Black/Gold" have a trendy yet timeless appearance. In addition, the swoosh and Tiempo logos are outlined in gold and have black uppers.

Since the "Black/Metallic Dark Grey/Anthracite" colorway replaces the blue accents for a much more opulent feel, the black base ensures that all the spotlight is on that silvery swoosh that is bordered by gold. This design is similar to last year's Renew Pack, with no generational updates.

A similar iteration of the shoes with slight changes is available at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site for $230.

4) Nike Tiempo Legend IX "Generation pack"

Randomstuffs Boot Bola @bootbola_rs How cool is this new release?!!??



Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite FG Generation Pack, special colourway for the upcoming World Cup 2022 🥳 How cool is this new release?!!??Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite FG Generation Pack, special colourway for the upcoming World Cup 2022 🥳 https://t.co/98jfQrbI1r

Nike has made significant preparations for the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the release of Tiempo Legend IX a few days before the competition clearly validates this. The shoes are a part of the "Generation Pack," a World Cup-themed collection from the swoosh label. Naturally, the metallic copper tones of Qatar have an impact on the assortment's color scheme.

Soccer fans focus on leading modern football companies each time the World Cup comes around to find out how they plan to participate. The flashy Tiempo Legend IX Elite, which arrived in Qatar in stylish purple, is the most recent illustration of the Swoosh label's ability to make an impression.

The Tiempo Legend 9 combines cutting-edge innovation with the traditional esthetic of leather. It was designed for athletes like Virgil van Dijk who have excelled in their sport with perfect touch and significantly impacted the world's biggest tournaments.

These sneakers are available at select retail sites for $230 and the official Swoosh site.

5) Nike Tiempo Legend 9 "Bonded Pack" Boots

RAREBOOTS4U @rareboots4u 🥵 The ever popular Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite ‘Bonded Pack’ dropping TOMORROW Friday 19th August at 10 AM (UK time ) INCOMING🥵 The ever popular Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite ‘Bonded Pack’ dropping TOMORROW Friday 19th August at 10 AM (UK time INCOMING 🚨🥵 The ever popular Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite ‘Bonded Pack’ dropping TOMORROW Friday 19th August at 10 AM (UK time 🇬🇧) 🔥 https://t.co/WMWafBXxnt

The new Tiempo Legend 9 football shoes from the "Bonded Pack" feature a unique color scheme and pattern, but they are also available in "Barely Green," with "Charred Blue," "Total Orange," and "Volt." Besides that, the Tiempo Legend 9 "Bonded" cleats stand out due to a unique graphic pattern on the back.

The football boots have a redesigned upper and sole that helps reduce weight. The upper part of the shoes also has a subtle and strategically placed foam pod texture that contributes to better ball control and increased precision.

This pair of football boots are available for sale at select retail sites and the official Swoosh retail site for $230.

The top five Nike Tiempo Legend football boot colorways for 2022 are listed below and are expected to become new favourites among many sneakerheads and football fans. Tell us which one is your favorite in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes