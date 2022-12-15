5 best Nike football trainers launched for FIFA World Cup 2022

Nike has held a prominent position in the football world for many years now. It has a significant selection of footwear models for all sports, but when it comes to football boots, the label has provided multiple iconic models such as Mercurial and Phantom, amongst others.

The label has further cemented its name by sponsoring top players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski, amongst others. While cleats are much higher in demand, many players play indoors, and for them, football trainers are the best options.

The swoosh label has been especially invested in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, which has reached its final stage, where Argentina will compete against France on December 18, 2022.

After previously mentioning the best football boots launched in 2022, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the five best football trainers before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Air Mercurial Superfly IX IC and 4 other top trainers launched by Nike before the 2022 World Cup

1) Nike Phantom GT2 Academy TF

These were launched as part of the swoosh label's official FIFA World Cup 2022 football collection. Dubbed as part of the "Elite Generation," these boots are perfect for the turf ground. The football shoes come clad in 'metallic copper' makeover and feature a refreshed upper with grippy textures placed across the top.

The shoes provide ultimate touch and control over the ball when passing, scoring, and dribbling. The product is best suited for shorter, synthetic surfaces. The upper of the shoes are constructed from synthetic leather, and the design is completed with cushioned insoles.

The shoe was launched on the official site on November 14, 2022.

2) Nike Air Mercurial Superfly IX IC

Air Mercurial Superfly IX IC (Image via Nike)

Another shoe from the 'Elite Generation' pack, the shoe comes clad in metallic copper color scheme. The shoes are perfect for indoor court usage as they feature responsive zoom air cushioning to provide a quick boost of movement and off-the-ground sensation.

The shoes feature a speed cage inside, which is constructed out of thin and strong material to secure the foot to the plate. The upper features a micro-texture, while the rubber outsoles provide maximal traction for multi-directional plays.

The shoes were launched on November 14, 2022.

3) Nike React Tiempo Legend IX Pro TF

The React Tiempo Legend football shoes were released as part of the 'Elite Generation' pack and come clad in space purple / white color scheme. The shoe is extremely lightweight and comes with an inbuilt agility, making them perfect for turf ground.

The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of plush calfskin material, which is combined with a stitchless texture to provide cushioning when dribbling. The midsole cushioning provides a spring in the foot and quick movement. The multi-directional traction underfoot ensures stability.

The boots were launched on November 14, 2022.

4) Nike Lunargato 2 IC

Lunargato 2 IC (Image via Nike)

The Lunargato 2 football trainers are known for their comfort on both hard and indoor court surfaces. The latest Lunargato 2 boots come clad in pink blast / black / cave purple color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of ultrasoft goat leather vamp.

The lightweight goat leather fuses with breathable mesh to construct quarter panels for a better lockdown of the midfoot. The gum rubber outsoles finish off the look.

The shoes were launched on November 14, 2022.

5) Nike Streetgato

Streetgato (Image via Nike)

The Streetgato football shoes come constructed out of a combination of leather, suede, and knit materials. The forefoot of the football shoes is much more plush to provide the traditional sala-style touch over the ball.

The shoes come clad in cave purple / pink blast / off noir color scheme and feature a hybrid design built for performance.

In the south, the outsoles of the shoes have been tweaked to provide a great grip over hard surfaces such as cement, while keeping the feel comfortable and streamlined.

The shoes were released alongside the 'Elite Generation' pack on November 14, 2022.

Football trainers can be used to play football on hard pitches, mats, and artificial turfs. They can also be used as a starting-level shoe and can be multi-purposefully worn outside of practice in day-to-day life. The aforementioned boots are part of the Generation pack, which was Nike's official FIFA World Cup 2022 footwear collection.

The shoes can be availed at the official e-commerce site of the swoosh label or at resellers such as Pro Direct, Soccer World, Uni Sport, and more.

