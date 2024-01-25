5 Best Oncept sneakers of all time

Oncept Sneakers is the brainchild of two designers, Nick Lucio and Megan Key Campos, and is a New York-based footwear brand launched in 2021. The relatively new brand advocates sustainable fashion, which is evident in its ethical productions and limited releases. The brand was founded to create wardrobe staples that make lifestyle simpler.

The American brand's series of sneakers are appreciated for their distinctive designs that pay homage to streetwear culture and vintage fashion and, most importantly, for the level of comfort that's accompanied by their lightweight and cushioned build.

From the Prague sneakers to Osaka, Panama, and others, this 3-year-old sneaker brand, launched in 2021, has released a variety of kicks that have generated a loyal fan base within and across America.

Here are some of the five best Oncept sneakers of all time.

5 Best Oncept sneakers

1. Prague sneakers

Prague sneakers (Image via Oncept)

These low-cut sneakers are dressed primarily in a whitish calfskin leather material, with overlays of light-brown and black materials at the toe bumper, side, and counter-heel of the sneakers. Additionally, the upper is seated on a high-rise platform rubber sole in a beige hue, complementing the colorway of the upper and providing stability and traction.

These Oncept sneakers are priced at 253 US dollars on the brand's website.

2. Osaka sneakers

Osaka sneakers (Image via Oncept)

These retro-inspired kicks feature an upper enveloped in a combo of a light-blue synthetic material, with a navy blue suede fabric that wraps around the toe box and back of the shoes, alongside patches of white and black leather materials on the padded heel tab, side and around the eyelet area.

More highlights of white hue can be seen on the laces, and midsole, with yellow accentuations visible on the pull tab and lace-up closure. Also, the dark brown multi-directional lugged rubber outsole offers traction and grip control.

These Oncept sneakers are priced at 277 US dollars on the brand's website.

3. Panama sneakers

Panama sneakers (Image via Oncept)

These feminine pair of shoes are crafted from a nylon material in pink hue, serving as the base for white accents on the side, tongue, and lining to stand out. Splashes of yellow and blue hues are embedded in the cotton-made laces, tongue, and outsole.

Comfort was prioritized with the padded collar and heel tab, providing comfort and support to the ankle, coupled with a midsole in an off-white hue, aiding impact and shock absorption.

The Panama sneakers are priced at 254 US dollars on the brand's website.

4. Phoenix shoes

Phoenix shoes (Image via Oncept)

These 90s'-inspired shoes feature synthetic fabric in a white hue, covering the majority of the upper, with paneled layers of silvered textile material incorporated at the back and sides of the sneakers, along with beige-toned suede fabric embedded on the toe box, paired with matching laces for a customizable and secured fit.

Also, yellow detailing is visible on the padded collar and pull tab, while the dichromatic-colored sole, in beige and blue hues, enhances cushioning and traction.

These Oncept sneakers are priced at 253 US dollars on the brand's website.

5. Philly sneakers

Philly sneakers (Image via Oncept)

These mid-cut athletic-built sneakers are featured in white leather material, detailed by the green leather fabrics constructed at the sides and back of the shoes, alongside the light brown suede material crafted on the toe box.

Black detailing is featured on the hem of the tongue, likewise on the leather material that pads the collar and heel tab of the sneakers. Comfort is aided by the cotton lining, providing a cozy and soft feel to the feet during long wear, while the two-toned non-slip rubber sole in beige and green hues complements the upper and ensures traction and balance is maintained.

The brand's website prices the Philly sneakers at 323 US dollars.

Oncept sneakers are popular among sneakerheads who prefer underrated sneaker brands and sustainable fashion.

