5 best outdoor clothing brands for 2023

Choosing the best outdoor clothing brands is pivotal for those who want to live life to the fullest. The exhilarating feeling of exploring the great outdoors is unparalleled, and to ensure these experiences are maximized, one must be appropriately equipped.

As we move through 2023, outdoor adventures are not just about the destination but also about the journey and its undeniable that the part of this journey involves feeling comfortable and looking good.

Whether you are an adventure junkie wanting to climb the highest peaks or someone who just wants to flaunt that ideal Gorpcore look, the clothes you wear makes a difference.

The best outdoor clothing brands have excelled combining these two aspects, ensuring that every enthusiast, from the casual hiker to the seasoned anglers, is catered to.

Best Outdoor Clothing Brands for 2023 you can really count on

1) The North Face: The pioneers of outdoor clothing

The North Face has been synonymous with outdoor clothing long before terms like 'gorpcore' came into existence. Although many brands have jumped into the fray of making down puffers, The North Face stands out for its innovation and legacy.

The North Face: The Pioneers of Outdoor Clothing (Image via Getty)

Whether you're scouting for the iconic Nuptse for urban adventures or the Breithorn mid-layer for a mountain trek, this brand ensures quality with style, justifying its $350 tag.

If you still do not have this in your collection, grab this one before your next trip.

2) C.P. Company: Where heritage meets adventure

When it comes to mixing fashion with functionality, C.P. Company stands tall. Even though Stone Island has its charm, the elder sibling brand C.P. Company has remained loyal to its designs.

C.P. Company: Where Heritage Meets Adventure (Image via Getty)

With a price tag of $1,085, this brand might seem steep. Still, the sheer brilliance of their outdoor-ready products, including the iconic goggle jacket, makes every cent worthwhile.

3) Grundéns: The angler's best friend

If fishing is your passion, Grundéns should be your go-to. Priced at $600, this brand has garnered the respect of professional fishermen for its top-tier, commercial-grade products.

Grundéns: The Angler's Best Friend (Image via Getty)

Whether you're deep into angling or just dabble occasionally, Grundéns ensures you're well-equipped with the best waders, jackets, and fishing shirts.

4) South2 West8: A touch of Japanese craftsmanship

Hailing from Hokkaido, South2 West8 brings the intricate beauty of Japanese fly-fishing design to the global market. Priced at $949, this brand, although rooted in traditional fishing wear, has found admirers among streetwear enthusiasts.

South2 West8: A Touch of Japanese Craftsmanship (Image via Getty)

Beyond the aesthetic appeal, South2 West8 offers impeccable materials, fashion-forward jackets, and meticulously designed garments that never skimp on pockets.

5) Arc'tery x System_A: Where street meets trails

Arc'tery x System_A come together and the wilderness meets urban chic. While the brand's Veilance line receives ample attention, the System_A range, with its baggy pants, vibrant shades, and unique cuts priced at $250.

It also provides a fresh perspective on outdoor wear that you can carry everywhere.

Arc'teryx System_A: Where Street Meets Trails (Image via Getty)

This line perfectly blends the spirit of streetwear with the ruggedness required for trails.

As we are striding ahead through the year, the right clothing can redefine our outdoor experiences. The best outdoor clothing brands not only provide the necessary protection against the elements, but also empower us to make bold fashion statements.

They are proving the fact that one doesn't need to compromise on style while seeking functionality. Whether you're setting out on a challenging expedition or simply seeking to elevate your street style, these brands ensure you're always a step ahead.