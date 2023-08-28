5 best reality-inspired TV shows

In this new age of online streaming, new TV shows are released almost every week, but of all the different genres that viewers have come to love, reality-inspired TV shows have always managed to stand out and get people talking.

In the last few years, there have been many TV shows that have presented viewers with a fresh, different perspective on a true story that made the headlines at one point in time, either recently or back in the day.

There is a big reason why reality-inspired TV shows tend to pique the viewer's curiosity, and it can be perfectly summarized in the age-old statement, "truth is stranger than fiction." Screenplays that are based on true stories often offer a deep dive into a known incident and a refeshing new perspective that may reignite intrigue among viewers.

Also, given that reality-inspired TV shows dabble with different genres, viewers with varied tastes can always find one that they enjoy watching.

Chernobyl, A Small Light, and three other reality-inspired TV shows that are worth your time

1) Narcos (2015)

Looking for a gripping storyline that is chock-a-block with plot twists and unpredictable revelations? This reality-inspired TV show has got you covered. In Narcos, the audience gets a peek into the transformation of Pablo Escobar into one of the biggest drug kingpins in the world.

This must-watch show has everything you need from an engaging crime drama - ambition, money, power, love, loyalty, betrayal, violence, and, not to mention, a copious amount of trafficked drugs. The icing on the cake has to be Wagner Moura's stunning performance. The Brazilian actor does such a convincing job of playing Escobar, right down to his mannerisms, that it is hard to believe it's all just an act.

2) Chernobyl (2019)

There is a certian inquisitiveness among people with regards to man-made disasters, and this reality-inspired TV show is based on one of the biggest and most talked-about disasters in human history. The show gives an insight into the Chernobyl disaster of 1986 and also makes viewers aware about the aftermath and the cleanup efforts that followed.

Chernobyl, the reality-inspired TV show, takes a few creative licenses in its narrative, but for the most part, it accurately and perfectly captures the dread and devastation caused by the incident. This is no feel-good reality-inspired TV show, but one that you won't be able to stop watching, thanks to the compelling script, stunning cinematography, and memorable performances.

3) The Good Lord Bird (2020)

This reality-inspired TV show gives viewers a peek into the life of John Brown, an American abolitionist leader who repeatedly put his life at risk to fight against American slavery. Talented actor Ethan Hawke plays the role of Brown in The Good Lord Bird. Meanwhile, Joshua Caleb Johnson dons the role of Henry "Onion" Shackleford, a fictional young character created for the show, seen as one of Brown's abolitionist soldiers.

The fact that many people don't know a lot about John Brown and his efforts to end American slavery, got them interested in the series. The Good Lord Bird is well-written and has plenty of action scenes to keep even the most discerning of viewers invested.

4) This is Going to Hurt (2022)

Medical dramas are all the rage, but it is especially interesting when medical TV shows are based on true accounts of real health professionals in the field. This reality-inspired TV show takes inspiration from Adam Kay's non-fiction memoir of the same name.

This is Going to Hurt gives viewers a peek into the personal and professional lives of overworked junior doctors practicing in a highly-stressful obstetrics and gynaecology ward. The show stars Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod in the lead roles.

The best thing about This is Going to Hurt is that is it witty but, at the same time, it throws light on the plight of doctors working in understaffed, under-equipped, and underappreciated conditions.

5) A Small Light (2023)

This reality-inspired TV show was released in May 2023, and it chronicles the tale of a brave Dutch woman named Miep Gies who helped hide Anne Frank and her family, along with four other Dutch Jews, from the Nazis during the Second World War. Gies knew that if the soldiers found out what she was doing, she would have to pay dire consequences, but that didn't stop her from attempting to save innocent lives.

Bel Powley as Gies is nothing short of remarkable. She is afraid, but still willing to go the extra mile to do what's right. It is a sad story, but even in the midst of it all, Gies rises as a courageous hero who spreads a beacon of hope. A Small Light definitely deserves a place on your must-watch list.

If you are looking for umissable reality-inspired TV shows with gripping plots and memorable characters, then look no further, as these titles have everything you need and more.