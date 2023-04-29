A Small Light cast list: Who stars in Nat Geo's Anne Frank drama?

A Small Light is all set to premiere on National Geographic on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. It will be available for streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu. Helmed by Tony Phelan, Leslie Hope, and Susanna Fogel, the miniseries follows the story of Miep Gies, a Dutch woman who sheltered Anne Frank's family and four other Jews from the Nazis for around two years.

The trailer for A Small Light was released on National Geographic's official YouTube channel on April 4, 2023. It begins with Miep helping somebody get past a Nazi checkpost. The next few shots give viewers a glimpse of the persecution of the Jews and the environment at the time, during which Otto Frank asks Miep for help in hiding his family from the Nazis.

Miep agrees without hesitation, with her husband eventually coming on board. What follows showcases her determination to help the Franks despite rising tensions and imminent danger. The trailer ends with Miep saying,

"We can't save everyone, but if I don't try I don't think I'll be able to live with myself."

A Small Light cast explored: Noah Taylor, Joe Cole, and others star in the National Geographic drama

1) Billie Boullet as Anne Frank

Billie Boullet is a British actor who began her formal training in the craft in 2014 at a drama school in London. She is best known for her role as Fenella Feverfew in the Netflix children's fantasy drama series The Worst Witch. Boullet will be seen as Anne Frank, a Holocaust victim whose diary became one of the best-known books.

Billie Boullet will next be seen in a yet-to-be-revealed Apple TV animation series in which she voiced a character.

2) Ashley Brooke as Margot Frank

Ashley Brooke is an actor who has appeared on TV shows such as The Other Two, Bull, New Amsterdam, and The Blacklist. Brooke, apart from acting, has written, directed, edited, and produced two shorts, Don't Ask and Girls Trip. A Small Light can be considered Brooke's big break in some ways as she will be seen throughout the eight-part-long series in which she plays Margot, the elder sister of Anne Frank.

Ashley Brooke will also be seen in White House Plumbers, an HBO miniseries starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, which is slated to premiere on the same day as A Small Light.

3) Noah Taylor as Doctor Pfeffer

Noah Taylor is a British-Australian actor who was bitten by the acting bug at 16. He is best known for his performances in The Year My Voice Broke and Flirting, and appearances in films and shows such as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Game of Thrones, Edge of Tomorrow, Peaky Blinders, Paddington 2, and Preacher, to name a few. Taylor will be seen as Holocaust victim Dr. Fritz Pfeffer in A Small Light.

He will next be seen in So Long, Marianne. The TV series is based on the relationship between Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and his muse, Marianne Ihlen.

4) Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank

Liev Schrieber is an actor whose career began in the mid-90s, with appearances in films such as the original Scream trilogy. Schrieber is best known for his performances in The Manchurian Candidate, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Salt, Goon, Movie 43, Fading Gigolo, Isle of Dogs, Ray Donovan, and Golda. He will be seen as Otto Frank, the father of Anne and Margot Frank, in A Small Light.

Liev Schrieber will next be seen in The Perfect Couple, a mystery drama starring Dakota Fanning and Nicole Kidman.

5) Bel Powley as Miep Gies

Bel Powley is a British actor who began acting as a teenager on the CBBC action series M.I. High. Since then, she has appeared in A Royal Night Out, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, The King of Staten Island, The Morning Show, and Everything I Know About Love. Powley will be seen as Miep Gies, a Dutch woman who hid the Franks and four other Jews for about two years from the Nazis in A Small Light.

She will next be seen in Masters of the Air, a wartime TV miniseries starring Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Anthony Boyle.

6) Joe Cole as Jan Gies

Joe Cole is a British actor who began his career with theatrical roles. He is best known for his performances in Skins, Peaky Blinders, Pure, Against the Ice, and Gangs of London. Cole will be seen as Miep Gies' husband and Dutch resistance member, Jan in A Small Light. Jan Gies assisted his wife in hiding Anne Frank's family and four other Jewish individuals from the Nazis for nearly 2 years.

Joe Cole will next be seen in The Actor, a crime drama starring Gemma Chan and Toby Jones.

Other artists who play key roles in A Small Light include Andy Nyman, Rudi Goodman, Laurie Kynaston, Liza Sadovy, Hanna van Vliet, Sebastian Armesto, Michelle Parker, Preston Nyman, Cosima Shaw, Jim High, Katharyn Mayo, Sean Hart, Daniel Donskoy, Sarah T. Cohen, and Dylan Edwards.

Produced by ABC Signature, Keshet Studios, National Geographic, and Stillking Films, A Small Light will premiere on the National Geographic network on May 1, 2023, and will be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

Poll : 0 votes