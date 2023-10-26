Reebok, an athlete shoe titan, marked its official entry into the shoe market in 1958. Its inception can be traced back to a small running shoe company established by Joseph William Foster in Bolton, UK. Later, his sons Ray and Joe expanded the company in Massachusetts, USA, and renamed it Reebok from JW Foster & Sons.

Subsequently, Reebok expanded its horizons beyond its athletic footwear, delving into the realm of fashion. This diversification allowed Reebok to transcend its original focus on athletic shoes, opening up exciting avenues in the world of fashion.

Notably, Reebok forged strategic collaborations with prestigious luxury and other prominent fashion brands, further solidifying its position as a trendsetter in the fashion industry.

From Victoria Beckham to JJJJound: 5 best Reebok collabs of 2023

1) Collaboration with Victoria Beckham for the apparel set

In 2019, Victoria Beckham, a globally renowned fashion icon, entered into her second collaboration with the Massachusettes-based brand. This collaboration was driven by the vision of creating a collection that prioritized comfort, aiming to empower individuals with confidence.

The collection primarily targeted women but also offered unisex options, including an array of apparel such as hoodies, off-shoulder tops, bras, sneakers, etc. The unique aspect of this collaboration was its versatility, as the collection was designed to seamlessly transition from a gym or dance studio setting to elegant dinner parties.

By merging fashion with functionality, Victoria Beckham and the brand aimed to offer a blend of style and comfort that adapts to various aspects of modern life.

2) The black sneaker from JJJJound

The Montreal-based designer has engaged in multiple collaborations with Reebok, earning a place among the brand's most notable partnerships. Their recent collaboration for 2023, centered around a black sneaker, is already generating considerable appreciation.

The black sneaker is a testament to minimalistic aesthetics, characterized by its sleek and angelic leather silhouette, which bears a resemblance to its previous iteration. What sets this iteration apart is the inclusion of a suede toe case, introducing an element of versatility to its design.

The addition of puffy nylon tongues and core black panels further enhances its elegance, making it a standout choice for fashion-conscious individuals.

3) The replication of toys on trainers from Eames

The Massachusetts-based brand continually pushes the boundaries of creativity and design, and a prime example of this innovation is its collaboration with the Eames Office. This unique partnership draws inspiration from the renowned designers Charles and Ray Eames, translating their iconic work into the realm of fashion and footwear.

The collaboration revolves around the replication of classic Eames designs, including toy elephants and furniture. The concept was to capture the essence of the early toy designs from the Eames office, resulting in a selection of monochromatic shades.

These iterations manifest in red, grey, and green, embodying the monochromatic design philosophy, while the brown sneaker serves as a homage to the Eames's legendary furniture pieces.

4) The Outdoor shoe for women with Nicole McLaughlin

Nicole Mclaughlin, the former designer associated with Reebok, collaborated with the brand to infuse her unique blend of creativity and functionality into women's footwear. Their collaborative effort focused on the club C Geo Mid, one of Reebok's best-selling women's sneakers, introduced in 2021.

What sets this design apart is its innovative approach to footwear. Nicole incorporated extra storage pockets into the design, drawing inspiration from hiking bags. These pockets serve a dual purpose, enhancing the practicality of the sneakers.

They not only offer additional storage for items like spare shoelaces but also enable users to carry essential titular shoe accessories. This fashion and utility exemplify the innovation that collaboration with Nicole McLaughlin brings to the brand's product lineup.

5) The collaboration with A$AP Nast

A$AP Nast, the iconic rap fashion icon, has joined forces with the brand to introduce a chunky pair of sneakers that seamlessly blend aesthetics with practicality. Building upon the model Zig Kinetica II, this sneaker boasts a striking design.

The upper is dressed in bold red, perfectly complemented by a sleek black sole. A dash of yellow sprinkles adds vibrant and eye-catching elements to the overall look. This combination of colors and the chunky design make the sneaker a bold fashion statement, capturing the essence of A$AP Nest's unique style while delivering the brand's commitment to both fashion and functionality.

Reebok has solidified its reputation as a brand that effortlessly straddles the world of athletics and fashion, earning recognition for its versatility, creativity, and practicality. During its downfall, however, the brand has applied the strategy of collaboration with other brands that aided Reebok to stay adaptive, appealing, and dynamic brand.