Who are Victoria Beckham's parents? David Beckham calls out wife over working-class claim, sparks hilarious reactions online

Victoria Beckham was called out by her husband former footballer David Beckham when she claimed she grew up in a working-class family. In her husband's Netflix docuseries, which was released on October 4, 2023, the fashion designer said that she was raised in a "very working-class family."

In a short video, Victoria explained how she and David's family were not well-do-to and they had to work hard to be successful, per The Independent. However, the British footballer didn't agree with his wife and asked her what kind of car her dad drove her to school in. To this, she responded by saying that her father had a Rolls Royce in the 80s.

According to the New York Post, Victoria's parents are Jacqueline Doreen and Anthony William Adams. They had a wholesale business of electronic items which helped her live a posh lifestyle, much like her nickname Posh Spice from the Spice Girls.

David Beckham calls out wife Victoria Beckham for "working-class" claim

British singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham was a part of her husband David Beckham's Netflix docuseries BECKHAM. It is a four-part documentary that shows David's journey from boy to brand.

In the first episode of the series, Victoria was speaking to one of the producers when her husband decided to drop by. She was asked about both their childhoods and early life before they gained massive stardom. Posh Spice responded on behalf of herself and David and said they both came from working-class families.

"We both come from families that work very hard. We’re very working-class," Victoria said.

However, when he heard Victoria Beckham's answer, her husband, the former Manchester United star, David called her out. According to PEOPLE, he popped her head in the room and asked her to "be honest."

As she appeared a little flustered, Posh Spice told her husband that she was being honest and the two went on having the same conversation for a while. Following that, David Beckham asked her what car her dad drove her to school in. As she begins explaining the same, he tells her to give only one answer and asks her once again what car her father dropped her to school in.

Victoria tries to rebut his statement saying that she didn't have a "simple answer" and the footballer asks her the same question. This time, she relents and says: it

“It depends, but yes in the 80s my dad had a Rolls Royce.”

The Inter-Miami co-owner says "Thank you" to his wife, before shutting the door and leaving her alone to finish the interview.

According to the BBC, Victoria Caroline Adams was born at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex, England on April 17, 1974. She was born to parents Jacqueline Doreen and Anthony William Adams, as per The Independent.

Anthony was an electronic engineer and Jacqueline was an insurance clerk and hairdresser. They lived in Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire, and Victoria Beckham's parents owned a prosperous wholesale business of electronic items. The former Spice Girls member lived a posh life during her childhood.

Her father owned a Rolls Royce and it contradicted her statements about living in a "working class," which sparked hilarious responses online. While some said Posh's father owning a Rolls Royce in the 80s meant that they were incredibly rich, others went on to praise David.

Some fans also discussed the reason David interrupted Victoria, alleging that it was because the footballer came from a humble background, unlike Victoria.

David and Victoria Beckham's relationship

David Beckham and his wife Victoria met in the Manchester United players' lounge during a charity match in 1997 and went on a date soon after. According to Variety, they got married two years later on July 4, 1999.

The couple have four children together Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

During her segment on the show, Victoria Beckham also opened up about David's alleged affair in 2003. Calling it the "hardest period" in their lives, she said that it felt like the world was against them. Noting that if she were completely honest, they two "were against each other" as well. The former Spice Girls singer called it a nightmare.

The couple have not mentioned the name of the woman.

David Beckham's docuseries is available to watch on Netflix.