“She says we're a throuple”: Brooklyn Beckham opens up about Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez’s close friendship

English media personality Brooklyn Beckham opened up about his wife, Nicola Peltz, and his friendship with singer Selena Gomez. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on March 23, 2023, 24-year-old Brooklyn said he didn't mind being in a "throuple" with Peltz and Gomez. The budding chef also added that he actually enjoys their close friendship.

He said:

“Yeah, so she says we’re a ‘throuple.’ She’s such a sweet girl, she’s a very sweet girl, obviously very talented."

He added that he loved when his wife made new friends, especially "really great friends," and noted that the three of them get along very well.

Selena Gomez, 30, seemingly shares a close bond with the young Beckham duo. They have even spent time together on vacations and holidays and shared photos on Instagram.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz became close to Selena Gomez in 2022

Selena Gomez became close to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the end of 2022 and they quickly became one of the most-loved trios in Hollywood.

Fans first got a sneak peek into Peltz and Gomez's friendship in November 2022. At the time, the former shared a picture with the Sober singer celebrating the release of her documentary, My Mind & Me.

Later, Selena appeared on Nicola's TikTok and also celebrated Thanksgiving with the couple. Brooklyn Beckham had shared an Instagram video of the trio hanging out in the kitchen area.

The three also spent New Year's eve together in Los Cabos, Mexico, and shared pictures on Instagram. In early January 2023, Nicola and Selena also got matching "angel" tattoos.

Brooklyn Beckham's recent comments on the trio's friendship come after Nicola spoke about their friendship in an interview with Cosmopolitan. She called the three of them best friends and a "throuple." Peltz also opened up about how she and the We Don't Talk Anymore singer became close to each other.

She said that she met Gomez a few years ago and they went to the Academy Gala together in September. Nicola said that the two of them "just clicked" as they had a great time and continued to become really close friends.

She also called the singer her "soul sister" and mentioned that Gomez was one of the most amazing people she had met. Nicola went on to call Selena the kindest person with a heart of gold, who she seems to have known forever.

Peltz's comments come months after it was speculated that she and Brooklyn's mother, Victoria, have a rocky relationship since she and Brooklyn married. However, the former Spice Girls singer rubbished the rumors by posting a family picture and clearing the air.

