5 major takeaways from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me trailer

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the upcoming Apple TV documentary, finally has a trailer. Featuring the life story of famous pop singer and actress Selena Gomez, the documentary is scheduled for release this November 4, 2022.

According to the trailer, the documentary will be a deep dive into Selena's life, bringing us chilling details from the singer's life, particularly her battles with mental illness. Here are the trailer's five key takeaways.

5 takeaways from the trailer of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

1) Homage to World Mental Health Day

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me chronicles the legendary singer's epic battle with depression on her way to stardom. Given the theme, Apple chose World Mental Health Day, October 10, 2022, as the release date for the trailer.

This gesture could be interpreted as an effort to raise awareness and sensitize people about the importance of mental health, as well as to combat the stigma associated with it. Gomez also shared the documentary's trailer on social media to commemorate the occasion and promote the documentary.

2) A glimpse of a six year journey

My Mind & Me chronicles Selena Gomez’s journey over the course of six years. Alek Keshishian, the documentary's director, commented on the production, saying:

“I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc. I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love.”

The trailer gives a glimpse of everything that Selena went through, physically and mentally, over the said time frame.

3) The trailer unveils a vulnerable side of Gomez

The official trailer for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me not only chronicles the superstar's rise to fame, but it also shows Selena at her most vulnerable.

It captures a uniquely raw and intimate side of Gomez's life over a six-year period in which Selena experienced more downs than ups but eventually emerged stronger than before. The trailer's opening lines read:

“Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

4) A look at Selena's mental and physical health

In the trailer, Gomez discusses the decline of her mental health and being diagnosed with lupus, followed by bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety, all of which led to her placement in a mental health facility.

Years in the spotlight took their toll on her, and she needed a kidney transplant in 2017 due to lupus complications. The last six years of her life were a dark hole, but she is now finding new light and new hope, and Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will document this.

5) The trailer brings to us an unreleased song by Gomez herself

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me trailer is set to the track of one of the singer's unreleased songs. As the trailer depicts Gomez on her journey of self-discovery, an emotional song plays in the background. The song's lyrics perfectly match the theme and title of the Apple TV documentary and read:

“My mind and me/ We don’t get along sometimes/ Gets hard to breathe/ But I wouldn’t change my life/ If somebody sees me like this/ Then they won’t feel alone now/ My mind and me.”

