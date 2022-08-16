Who is Adrienne Cheatham from Selena + Chef Season 4? The guest star once participated in Top Chef

The latest season of Selena + Chef is all set to arrive with its first three episodes on HBO Max on August 18 at 3 am ET.

As usual, the show will feature Selena Gomez getting cooking lessons from 10 renowned celebrity chefs. One among these celebrity chefs is Adrienne Cheatham.

Cheatham previously competed in Season 15 of Top Chef, where she finished second. She has also been one of the subjects of the New York Times documentary Tastemakers - a series that explored the challenges faced by young aspiring chefs and other food industry professionals.

Here are a few other things you need to know about Adrienne Cheatham, ahead of the season premiere of the HBO Max cooking show.

Meet "Pop-up Princess" Adrienne Cheatham, appearing this season on Selena + Chef

Adrienne Cheatham likes to call herself the "Pop-up Princess," and is the founder of SundayBest, a pop-up series held at secret locations around Harlem where Cheatham creates a four-course meal for the attendees.

Apart from being a celebrity chef, she also recently debuted her first book, titled Sunday Best: Cooking Up the Weekend Spirit Every Day. The cookbook is named after her secret Sunday meal parties.

Adrienne Cheatham is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education in New York. While she was enrolled there, she bartended at night and worked for various chefs during her free time. After graduating, she started working as a commis at La Bernardin, a three Michelin star restaurant. Her efforts paid off when, after eight years, she was made Executive Sous Chef there.

Since then, she has worked with many renowned chefs such as Eric Ripert and Marcus Samuelsson. She is also known for curating special tasting menus such as the Black History Month menu at the Red Rooster.

Marcus Samuelsson @MarcusCooks I've loved watching Chef Adrienne Cheatham’s culinary journey and couldn't be happier that my restaurants – and my cookbook The Rise! – have been a part of it! She just launched her first cookbook, Sunday Best, and it's a gem. #wecookwerise I've loved watching Chef Adrienne Cheatham’s culinary journey and couldn't be happier that my restaurants – and my cookbook The Rise! – have been a part of it! She just launched her first cookbook, Sunday Best, and it's a gem. #wecookwerise https://t.co/HDq1X8FE76

Cheatham appeared on Season 15 of Top Chef, where she made it all the way to the finale and secured second place.

Not much has been revealed yet about her appearance on the latest HBO Max show.

In brief, about Season 4 of the popular cooking show

A press release for the latest season of the cooking show, read:

“SELENA + CHEF is back, this time with Selena and her friends and family heading to the beach. Season four will take place at a beach house where Selena will continue to learn the joys of cooking with all-star chefs.”

Other celebrities to take Gomez under their culinary wing this season include Gordon Ramsay, Devonn Francis, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna, and Rachael Ray.

Speaking about the show in a press release, the actress said:

“I am looking forward to another season of being in the kitchen with some of the world’s best chefs. Hopefully, my skills have improved. More importantly, we’ve been able to raise money for incredible charitable organizations.”

The light-hearted cooking show is produced by July Moon Productions and the executive producers are Gomez herself, Eli Holzman, and Industrial Media’s Aaron Saidman.

The show will air the first three episodes on the day of its release, i.e. August 18. The next three episodes will air on August 25 followed by four more episodes on September 1 on HBO Max.

