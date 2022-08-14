Who is Nick DiGiovanni on Selena + Chef Season 4? Chef and Internet personality recently broke a Guinness World Record

Popular chef Nick DiGiovanni will appear as a guest on Selena Gomez's cooking show Selena + Chef, which will return for its fourth season on HBO Max. The hit culinary series will premiere with three episodes on Thursday, August 18, 2022 and will feature a number of celebrity chefs who will be guiding the host via video call for some fun summer themed recipes.

Nick is an American chef, television personality and entertainer who won the Guinness World Record for the most fast-food restaurants visited in 24 hours along with YouTuber Lynn Davis in New York on August 10, 2022. He is also the youngest MasterChef finalist ever, finishing third in Season 10. The chef was only 21 years old at the time.

Other popular chefs who will make their appearance on Selena + Chef include Adrienne Cheatham, DeVonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Rachael Ray, Paola Velez, and Priya Krishna.

More details on popular chef Nick DiGiovanni

Nick DiGiovanni is one of TikTok's top U.S. food creators with over 15 million followers on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. He graduated cum laude from high school, earned his Bachelors of Arts from Harvard University and went ahead to earned his MBA from Harvard Business school.

During his high school education, he competed on the school's sailing and hockey teams. He was voted the three-time MVP of Milton’s sailing program, ultimately leading his team to a national championship title his junior year. He was a member of Harvard's varsity sailing and club hockey teams during his time there.

It was during his senior year of college that he attended a casting call for season 10 of MasterChef. He was then chosen to compete on the show, finishing third and becoming the show's youngest-ever finalist. He even made an appearance the following season as a mentor for the finalists.

After his stint on Masterchef, Nick returned to college to get his MBA in Food and Science. He provided "private chef and catering services, private dining experiences with guest appearances, local pop-up cookery events, pop-up dinners, and other culinary projects" in October and November 2019. (Nick DiGiovanni and Adam Wong were the only two college students who competed while attending Harvard.)

He was listed at number 24 in Forbes 30 under 30 (Food & Drink) in 2021. The chef also won the YouTube Streamy Award for Food in the same year and the Webby Award for Best Overall Creator in 2022.

In his first YouTube video, he showed viewers the dessert he would've cooked in the Masterchef finale, which received over 3 million views, and he has since been regularly posting videos of himself cooking various dishes. Nick has also been listed on other publications like Good Morning America, Harper Bazaar and more.

More about Selena + Chef's upcoming season

After the first three episodes of Selena + Chef air this Thursday, three more will hit the television screens on August 25, followed by four new episodes on September 1, making this season with 10 episodes featuring interesting and experienced chefs from a wide range of culinary backgrounds.

As per Deadline, the new season "will be set at a beach house where Selena will continue to learn the joys of cooking with all-star chefs," with each episode highlighting different charities.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new season of Selena + Chef this Thursday on HBO Max.

